Huawei / Key word(s): Contract/Product Launch

Cemig and Huawei Jointly Deploy 450 MHz Private Wireless Network

13.11.2026 / 13:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

JOHANNESBURG, Nov. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As distribution network services grew increasingly complex, Cemig's distribution devices relied primarily on leased public networks for data backhaul. However, this model presented significant risks.





Coverage gaps: Carrier network coverage in Brazil stands at only about 50%. A large number of distribution devices in remote, uninhabited areas remained in communication dead zones for extended periods. When faults occurred, personnel had to drive long distances for repairs and routine inspections, severely hampering operational efficiency. Lack of reliability: The public network SLA was not designed for power grid operations. During the rainy season, severe weather frequently caused base station outages or microwave link interruptions, and the connectivity rate of distribution devices plummeted from 90% to around 60%. When communications were disrupted, remote control commands could not reach or be executed on the devices, forcing personnel to travel to sites for manual operations. This severely delayed power restoration, undermined supply reliability, and caused significant economic losses. Solution To address these challenges, Cemig conducted multiple rounds of technical evaluation and global use case research, ultimately selecting Huawei as its strategic partner to jointly deploy the first commercial 450 MHz private wireless network for the power sector in Latin America. Application Outcome After field testing, the customer gained firsthand experience of the benefits delivered by the private wireless network, strengthening their confidence in distribution grid modernization and raising high expectations for the future energy transition: "Huawei submitted the best proposal during the bidding process, offering a solution that not only meets our current distribution grid modernization requirements but also scales for future renewable energy integration. Huawei has extensive experience in the energy industry. With Huawei's private network solution, Cemig will secure a high-quality private communications network. For Cemig, this partnership goes far beyond technology; it is crucial to our future business growth." 1. Improved power supply reliability

The private wireless network lifted distribution terminal connectivity to 99% and communication reliability to 99.99%, significantly improving Cemig's power distribution service levels. 2. Mitigated business risks

The private wireless network can significantly improve line losses, SAIDI, and SAIFI, thereby helping Cemig avoid regulatory penalties. 3. Assured investment returns

The private wireless network greatly enhances power services, ensuring Cemig meets ANEEL's regulatory requirements and secures favorable investment returns. 4. Expanded core production applications

As the foundational communications backbone for power production operations, the private wireless network delivers reliable last-mile connectivity for today's distribution automation. Furthermore, it supports future core applications, such as massive smart meter integration, rapid distributed PV adoption, and complex microgrid management, driving the transition from traditional load-based power generation to dynamic interaction across source, grid, load, and storage. For more details, please visit:



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