Kota Hospital ECG Technician Commits Suicide Note Alleges Harassment By Superintendent

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 13 (IANS) An ECG technician at JK Lon Hospital in Kota allegedly died by suicide after being subjected to continuous duty and mental harassment by hospital officials.

In a suicide note, he accused three hospital officials, including the hospital superintendent, of threatening to ruin his career when he objected to being assigned 13 consecutive days of duty.

The deceased, identified as Satish Kumar Chandsi, was found hanging at his residence on Friday afternoon.

According to the family, Satish's wife, Pooja, was at her maternal home. When she called him in the morning and received no response, she contacted her elder sister, who lived nearby, and asked her to check on him.

When the sister reached the house, she found the gate open and discovered Satish hanging inside.

Family members brought him down and rushed him to MBS Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Later, relatives took his body to JK Lon Hospital and demanded action against those named in the suicide note.

According to his brother-in-law, Suraj, Satish had been under considerable mental stress because of his demanding duty schedule.

With other employees on leave, he had allegedly been assigned continuous night shifts. Satish had requested the hospital authorities to arrange an alternative employee for the shifts, but his request was reportedly ignored.

When he raised objections, he was allegedly told to leave the job. The suicide note reportedly stated that Satish had been subjected to persistent mental harassment by the hospital administration and threatened with damage to his career for questioning the duty schedule.

In the note, Satish identified himself as an ECG technician at JK Lon Hospital and accused Nursing Superintendents Mohan Lal Bairwa and Naveen Sharma, along with Hospital Superintendent Nirmala Sharma, of harassing him.

He alleged that he had been made to work for 13 consecutive days and was told to continue working quietly as instructed.

He further wrote that when he approached the hospital superintendent with his complaint, she allegedly scolded him and told him to quit if he did not want to work. Expressing distress over the alleged treatment, Satish sought strict action against all three officials.

He also apologised to his wife, Pooja, in the note. Meanwhile, nursing Superintendent Mohan Lal Bairwa said the hospital was already facing a shortage of staff. Two employees from the labour room had been assigned to the ECG department, and Satish had been asked to adjust his duties in view of the shortage.

He denied speaking to Satish inappropriately and said Satish himself was in charge of the ECG department.

According to Bairwa, employees generally coordinate among themselves to adjust duty schedules, while the hospital administration's responsibility is to ensure staff availability.

Further, Hospital Superintendent Nirmala Sharma denied having any knowledge of the matter.

"I have no information regarding ECG technician Satish, and he never approached me about this matter," she said.