Delhi L-G Opens Rs 40 Crore Multi-Level Parking At Bhikaji Cama Place

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 13 (IANS) In a major boost to Delhi's urban infrastructure and efforts towards easing traffic congestion, Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Friday inaugurated a Multi-Level Car Parking (MLCP) facility at Bhikaji Cama Place, built for Rs 40 crore.

In a message on X, Sandhu wrote,“Inaugurated DDA's new Multi-Level Car Parking at Bhikaji Cama Place, built at Rs 40 crore with capacity for 432 cars and 193 two-wheelers, in the presence of Hon'ble MP, Ms. @BansuriSwaraj and Hon'ble MLA, Shri @AnilSharma4BJP. Equipped with modern, accessible amenities, it will ease roadside congestion in this busy commercial hub. Directed @official_dda to identify more sites across congested markets and institutional areas for similar facilities.”

Spread over a plot area of 6,040 sq.m., the facility has a total built-up area of 15,449 sq.m. and comprises a basement, ground floor, two upper floors and a terrace-level parking area.

The facility provides parking space for 432 cars, including 20 bays reserved for persons with disabilities, and 193 two-wheelers, including 10 adapted two-wheeler parking bays.

The parking facility has been developed with a range of modern amenities to ensure convenience, safety and efficient parking management.

These include FASTag-enabled parking access, EV charging facilities for 18 cars simultaneously on a chargeable basis, CCTV surveillance, DG power backup for emergency services, a Parking Guidance and Management System, and lift access to every floor.

Other facilities include drinking water, separate toilets for men, women and persons with disabilities, a drivers' waiting room, rainwater harvesting, and fire-fighting and fire alarm systems, said a DDA statement.

The project has been executed on an EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) basis, including all development works and services, along with Operation and Maintenance (O&M) for a period of two years, at an approximate tender cost of Rs. 40 crore.

This is the second major Multi-Level Car Parking facility completed by DDA within a year. In February 2026, DDA inaugurated the six-level structured parking facility at Nehru Place, which has a capacity to accommodate 660 cars and 350 two-wheelers, including designated parking spaces for persons with disabilities and electric vehicles.

The development of these two modern parking facilities marks an important step in the planned redevelopment and revitalisation of Bhikaji Cama Place and Nehru Place – two of the National Capital's major commercial hubs.

Parking congestion and unauthorised roadside parking have long been major challenges in these busy business districts. The new facility at Bhikaji Cama Place addresses this long-standing public requirement and is expected to ease parking pressure, reduce roadside congestion and improve traffic movement in the area, the statement said.