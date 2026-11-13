'Still Very Raw And Quite Surreal': Beardman On Historic ODI Debut For Australia

MENAFN - IANS) Perth, Nov 13 (IANS) Australia fast bowler Mahli Beardman reflected on his historic ODI debut during the first of the three 50-over games against England as he starred with a six-wicket haul in his team's seven-wicket win at the Optus Stadium here on Friday.

Beardman picked 6-24 in 7.4 overs and achieved the best bowling figures by an Australian on ODI debut as he routed the Three Lions with his pace, swing and seam to bowl them out for 131 before the visitors chased the target down in 23.3 overs with seven wickets in hand.

Beardman was rightly adjudged Player of the Match, which made him the 10th Aussie to earn the honour on debut. Speaking to the reporters after the match, the 21-year-old reflected on his performance, admitting that the feeling is surreal and still very raw.

"Laying in bed last night, that's not what I had planned," Beardman said, as quoted by Cricinfo. "Obviously, such an amazing game, and I think it's still very raw and quite surreal.

"I think it'll just be sitting back tonight with my family at home and go through what happened. I think it'll just take time for it to set in."

The youngster idolises South African icon Dale Steyn and Aussie giant Mitchell Johnson. He stated that he picked up the ball after watching Johnson's jaw-dropping performance during the 2013-14 Ashes, where the former left-arm speedster had picked 37 wickets at an average of 13.97.

"I think Dale Steyn was a massive one for me. Absolutely loved watching him bowl growing up," Beardman said when asked who his cricket heroes were.

"Mitchell Johnson for that 2013-14 Ashes series was sort of the reason I picked a cricket ball up in the first place. And I've been lucky enough and fortunate enough to be able to have some chats with Mitch, and he's a great man. What he did for cricket inspired me the most, I think."

Australian legend Dennis Lillee is his mentor and was taken to the iconic speedster through a family friend. "A family friend saw me and thought there was a little bit of airspeed there. So he knew DK and got in contact with him.

"DK sort of said no at the start, and then I think just through my persistence after a couple of months, he gave in. I've been fortunate enough to have DK in my corner, and it's been incredible for me," he added.

The 21-year-old was handed his debut cap by Michael Hussey, and Beardman highlighted that he went to school with Hussey's son.

"To have Mike there was amazing. I went to school with Mike's son. Played a lot of cricket with him growing up," Beardman said.

"Mike and I have obviously had some good chats along the way. He's been incredible for me and his speech was beautiful," he added.