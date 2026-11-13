Azerbaijan's Information And Communications Sector Grows 9.9% In Ten Months
Mobile communications accounted for 1.1047 billion manats ($649.8 million), or 30.4% of the total, while internet services generated 589.1 million manats ($346.5 million), or 16.2%.
Software development and related consultancy services accounted for 641.5 million manats ($377.4 million), or 17.6%; information services generated 427.7 million manats ($251.6 million), or 11.7%; and other information and communications services made up the remaining 876.6 million manats ($515.6 million), or 24.1%.
Compared with the same period last year, the value of software development and related consultancy services rose by 29% in real terms. Internet services increased by 21.6%, information services by 6.4%, mobile communications by 2.7%, and other information and communications services by 2.3%.
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