Azerbaijan's Information And Communications Sector Grows 9.9% In Ten Months

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan's information and communications companies provided services worth 3.6396 billion manats ($2.14 billion) in January-October 2026, marking a 9.9% increase in real terms compared with the same period last year, the State Statistics Committee reported.

Mobile communications accounted for 1.1047 billion manats ($649.8 million), or 30.4% of the total, while internet services generated 589.1 million manats ($346.5 million), or 16.2%.

Software development and related consultancy services accounted for 641.5 million manats ($377.4 million), or 17.6%; information services generated 427.7 million manats ($251.6 million), or 11.7%; and other information and communications services made up the remaining 876.6 million manats ($515.6 million), or 24.1%.

Compared with the same period last year, the value of software development and related consultancy services rose by 29% in real terms. Internet services increased by 21.6%, information services by 6.4%, mobile communications by 2.7%, and other information and communications services by 2.3%.