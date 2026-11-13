OSB GROUP PLC Tender Offer Results: Projected Incremental Effect On Certain Financial Metrics Through To 2029
| Securities
|Total income
|Expected increase in total income resulting from the tender offer3
|2026
|2027
|2028
|2029
|£m
|£m
|£m
|£m
| £300m Senior Holdco 2028 9.5%
|2
|9
|-
|-
| £400m Senior Holdco 2030 8.875%
|2
|18
|18
|1
|Total (per year)
|4
|28
|18
|1
|Total (cumulative)
|4
|32
|50
|51
Enquiries:
OSB GROUP PLC, Investor Relations Brunswick Group
Alexander Holcroft/Monika Ziober/Richard Treacher Robin Wrench/Simone Selzer
... t: 020 7404 5959
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Non-IFRS performance measures
Non-IFRS performance measures provide additional insight into performance and how the Board sets targets and monitors the business, but are not substitutes for IFRS measures. Definitions, reconciliations and the most directly comparable IFRS measures are set out in the Alternative performance measures section of OSBG's annual report (available at ).
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