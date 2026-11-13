B2PRIME Welcomes Malcolm Collins As Head Of Market Development

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Financial markets never stay still, and neither does B2PRIME. As the group continues to expand its horizons, its team places great emphasis on bringing in new expertise to grow stronger.

B2PRIME Group is pleased to welcome Malcolm Collins as their new Head of Market Development. With more than 20 years in institutional trading, product strategy and brokerage infrastructure, he will play an important role in shaping the next stage of the company's growth.

Malcolm brings with him a wealth of industry knowledge gained across some of the leading names of the financial and fintech world. Throughout his career, Malcolm has held leadership positions at major institutions like London Stock Exchange Group, Refinitiv, Thomson Reuters, oneZero Financial Systems, Exante, and stiller.

His experiences span multiple regions - Europe, the Middle East, and Africa among them - which has allowed him to build up considerable know-how on both business practices and broad financial realities in many different parts of the globe. Malcolm's past leadership roles meant standing at the front of both product development and institutional relationships. He spearheaded growth and management of trading platforms, business planning, sales and client engagement, as well as regional strategy and relationship building.

Now, all of that hands-on expertise is going to empower Malcolm in his new role at B2PRIME. As Head of Market Development, his focus will be on developing new business lines, expanding the company's product offering, and supporting the implementation of new trading instruments. His experience across both established and emerging markets will help the team identify new opportunities and build stronger pillars for long-term commercial success.

"I'm excited at this opportunity to join B2PRIME and have a hand in its development. We are currently at a stage where the global financial markets and their needs are rapidly changing, so it's only natural that the ambitions of financial firms keep evolving along with this reality. But B2PRIME is committed to growing without spreading their focus too much and without straying from what matters most to their clients. This, in my mind, is a strong position to take, and I look forward to working with the team to develop new ideas and opportunities," is what Malcolm himself says about his appointment. "Malcolm has exactly the kind of experience that we at B2PRIME value most. He understands how financial markets work from the inside - and from multiple perspectives, at that. His arrival is going to strengthen our team's ability to develop new products and explore new directions, which will, in turn, support our long-term growth plans. We are very eager to see where this takes us," further commented Eugenia Mykuliak, B2PRIME Group's Founder.

Malcolm's appointment reflects B2PRIME's ongoing investment in experienced industry talent as the company continues to expand its global presence.

About B2PRIME Group:

B2PRIME Group is a global financial services provider for institutional, professional and retail clients. Regulated by reputable authorities-including CySEC, SFSA, FSCA, FSC Mauritius, SCB in The Bahamas, DFSA (Dubai) -the group of companies offer access to competitive liquidity across multiple asset classes. Committed to the highest compliance standards, B2PRIME provides institutional-grade trading solutions with a focus on reliability, transparency, and operational excellence.

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