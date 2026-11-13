(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC

Notice of 2027 reporting dates OSB GROUP PLC (the Group), the specialist lending and retail savings group, today announces its financial reporting calendar for 2027. The Group expects to publish results as outlined below:

10 March 2027 2026 year end results 29 April 2027 Investor update and Q1 trading update 6 May 2027 AGM 5 August 2027 2027 half year results 10 November 2027 Q3 trading update

All dates are subject to change

Enquiries:

OSB GROUP PLC, Investor Relations Brunswick Group

Alexander Holcroft/Monika Ziober/Richard Treacher Robin Wrench/Simone Selzer

... t: 020 7404 5959

About OSB GROUP PLC

OneSavings Bank plc (OSB) began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main

market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc (CCFS) and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group is funded by retail savings originated through the long-established Kent Reliance name, which takes deposits online and through a network of branches in the South East of England and Charter Savings Bank brand. Diversification of funding is currently provided by securitisation programmes and the Bank of England's funding facilities. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.

OneSavings Bank (OSB)

OSB primarily targets market sub-sectors that offer high growth potential and attractive risk-adjusted returns in which it can take a leading position and where it has established expertise, platforms and capabilities. These include private rented sector Buy-to-Let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, development finance and asset finance. OSB originates mortgages via specialist brokers and independent financial advisers through its specialist brands including Rely and InterBay Commercial.

Charter Court Financial Services Group (CCFS)

CCFS focuses on providing specialist residential and bridging lending through its Precise brand.