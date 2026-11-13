Yyforce (NASDAQ: YFOR) Wins Major UAE Hospitality Contracts As Middle East Expansion Accelerates

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Secures Key Luxury Hospitality Deployments to Build Long-Term Regional Growth

SINGAPORE and DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YYForce Inc. (NASDAQ: YFOR) (“YYForce” or the“Company”), an AI-enabled frontline workforce, robotics, and facility solutions provider today announced a major operational expansion across the Middle East market, highlighted by new client acquisitions across the United Arab Emirates (UAE), supported by the Company's talent sourcing operations in Egypt.

Responding to strong regional demand for flexible, high-caliber hospitality talent and automated workforce management, YYForce has completed group-level vendor registration and commenced operational staffing deployments with premier luxury hospitality portfolios. Among the initial properties underway in the UAE are flagship luxury destinations, including Address Beach Resort Fujairah and Palace Beach Resort Fujairah under Emaar Hospitality Group. Initial service scopes span kitchen and culinary support staff, premium food and beverage staffing, and specialized hospitality operations.

The Middle East is a priority growth market for YYForce. With operations in the UAE and Egypt, the Company is deploying its scalable labor solutions to address structural workforce shortages across luxury resorts, integrated destinations and large-scale convention venues. The region has a substantial pipeline of hospitality openings scheduled for 2027, including major integrated resort developments in the UAE. YYForce expects these openings to create further demand for flexible, trained hospitality staff.

“Our entry and rapid client acquisition across the Middle East mark an important milestone in YYForce's international growth,” said Mike Fu, Chief Executive Officer of YYForce.“Securing trusted partner status with world-class hospitality operators in the UAE reflects the reliability, speed, and standard of our service. Between our established infrastructure in the UAE and our talent sourcing hub in Egypt, we have built a cost-effective cross-border model. As major new resorts in the region prepare to open in 2027, we see a significant opportunity to grow our market share and build a valuable contribution to the Group.”



YYForce plans to deepen its commercial footprint across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and the Northern Emirates throughout 2027, while evaluating additional regional hubs across the broader MENA corridor to support integrated hospitality, leisure, and enterprise staffing demands.

About YYForce Inc.

YYForce Inc. (NASDAQ: YFOR) is an AI-enabled workforce solutions and integrated facility management provider operating across Asia and beyond. Driven by its mission to transform frontline work through AI, robotics, and integrated workforce solutions, the Company brings together people, intelligent software, and commercial robotics into one connected ecosystem. Its portfolio spans intelligent workforce matching (YY Circle, Yolara AI), digital estate management (24iFM), and service robot deployment, leasing, maintenance, and humanoid robotics development-serving hospitality, facilities management, retail, logistics, and other frontline-driven industries. Guided by its vision to build the future of work where people and intelligent technology thrive together, YYForce helps businesses improve productivity, enhance everyday experiences, and build a smarter, more sustainable workforce.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's expectations, beliefs, intentions, or future strategies, including the anticipated business expansion in the Middle East, client deployments, financial contributions, and market opportunities in 2027. Actual results could differ materially from those projected due to various risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

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