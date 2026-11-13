Mobile Energy Hubs: How Chery Auto's Smart Energy Ecosystem Supports The Development Of Smart Cities Worldwide
Beyond Charging: Vehicles as Energy Assets
Unlike conventional charging, which can increase peak demand, V2G offers a flexible alternative. Vehicle-to-grid (V2G) enables bidirectional flow, allowing vehicles to store off-peak electricity and return power during peak demand. For users, this creates opportunities to participate in energy management and potentially generate value. With participation depending on commercial feasibility and user confidence, Chery Group's global user base exceeding 21 million provides a foundation for V2G deployment.
Real-World Applications Across Three Scenarios
Chery Auto is validating its energy ecosystem across homes, communities and industrial parks. Its household Energy Cube integrates solar, storage and bidirectional charging to support electricity supply during exceptional conditions. In Wuhu, a large-scale AC V2G demonstration station enables private vehicles to support grid management through onboard chargers with limited modifications. In Spain, an industrial park microgrid uses green electricity to reduce energy costs, fossil fuel dependence and carbon emissions.
Engineering Safety and Efficiency
Chery Auto's Volt-dragon Ultra-Fast Charging technology targets 500 km of range in five minutes. Its hybrid engine has achieved 48.57% thermal efficiency, while the planned Rhino S solid-state battery targets 400 Wh/kg energy density. Chery's Rhino Battery prioritizes fast charging, longevity and safety, addressing battery degradation and thermal management concerns associated with V2G charging cycles.
Adapting to Global Grid Conditions
Chery Auto is developing modular solar, storage, charging and V2G solutions tailored to regional infrastructure. In Europe, electricity markets provide opportunities for distributed energy participation. Mature markets integrate vehicles into grid management, while regions with weaker infrastructure can prioritize microgrids before introducing V2G.
Through applications spanning households, communities and industrial parks, Chery Auto is extending automotive-grade engineering into energy infrastructure. Its approach supports distributed energy networks using locally generated electricity and managing energy flows, positioning Chery to participate in future smart cities.
Photo availableCONTACT: Kara Wang Senior Brand Manager, Chery Automobile +86 187 1530 2460...
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