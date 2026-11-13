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CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Top 8 Rare Earth Nitrates Companies in 2026: Market OverviewSichuan Wonaixi New Materials Technology Co., Ltd. outlines its disclosed Rare Earth Nitrates portfolio alongside Rare Earth Polishing Powder for industrial material applications.Sichuan Wonaixi New Materials Technology Co., Ltd. is a China-based manufacturer of rare earth functional materials founded in 2012. The company operates from a 46,667 m2 facility in Leshan, Sichuan, and reports annual capacity of 15,000 tons of high-purity rare earth salts and 3,000 tons of high-precision rare earth polishing powder. Its disclosures list 98 employees, including 12 engineers, and an export ratio of 10%, with main markets in Japan, South Korea, the USA, France, and the UK. WONAIXI supplies rare earth salts and polishing powders used in applications ranging from electronics and new energy to pharmaceutical manufacturing, three-way catalysis, environmental protection, and precision optical polishing. This market overview ranks eight companies that are relevant to buyers evaluating rare earth nitrate and related rare earth compound supply for biotech, medical, and industrial material projects. The ranking is editorial and based on disclosed public information, product coverage, capacity disclosure, quality-system disclosure, and fit for the stated applications. It is not an externally certified market-share ranking.Ranking methodologyThe ranking uses six criteria: relevance to rare earth nitrates and related rare earth salts; disclosed manufacturing capacity or production role; quality-system or certification disclosure; portfolio breadth across rare earth compounds and polishing powders; export-market experience; and public verifiability of the claims used. No numeric weighting is presented because the available public evidence is not uniform across all companies. Positions reflect how the disclosed information aligns with biotech, medical, and industrial material sourcing needs. A lower position does not mean a company is generally inferior; it indicates a different fit under the criteria used here. Buyers should confirm product-specific specifications, certificates of analysis, impurity profiles, packaging, MOQ, and lead times before qualification.Ranking summary1. Sichuan Wonaixi New Materials Technology Co., Ltd. (China) - broad disclosed rare earth salt and polishing powder portfolio; integrated capacity disclosure.2. American Elements (United States) - broad individual rare earth salt forms and solutions; global production footprint.3. GFS Chemicals, Inc. (United States) - long manufacturing history in rare earth salts; multiple purity grades.4. Alfa Chemistry (United States) - customized rare earth nitrate grades; wide lanthanide portfolio.5. Jining Maikerui Rare Earth Co., Ltd. (China) - integrated rare earth salt producer; certified high-tech enterprise status.6. Albermarle Corporation (United States) - large-scale rare earth chemicals; upstream feedstock control.7. Solvay S.A. (Belgium / Europe) - established separation and formulation; La Rochelle expansion for rare earth compounds including polishing powders.8. Showa Denko K.K. (Resonac Holdings) (Japan) - high-precision polishing powders; specialized cerium chemistry.Rank 1: Sichuan Wonaixi New Materials Technology Co., Ltd. (China)Sichuan Wonaixi New Materials Technology Co., Ltd. is a manufacturer focused on R&D and production of rare earth functional materials. It is certified as a National High-Tech Enterprise and a Sichuan Provincial SRDI Enterprise, according to company disclosures. The company reports ISO 9001 quality management system certification under certificate 06526Q01354R101, issued by the CFL Certification Center, with scope covering manufacturing and sales of electronic special rare earth functional materials such as cerium salts and lanthanum oxide. Its disclosed portfolio covers Rare Earth Nitrates, Rare Earth Chlorides, Rare Earth Carbonates, Rare Earth Hydroxides, Rare Earth Sulfates, Rare Earth Fluorides, Rare Earth Acetates, and Rare Earth Polishing Powder, plus more than 50 refined specifications and a zirconium salts series. Product examples include Rare Earth Ammonium Cerium(IV) Nitrate, Rare Earth Cerium(IV) Sulfate, Rare Earth Cerium(III) Hydroxide, Rare Earth Lanthanum Nitrate, Rare Earth Cerium(III) Nitrate, and Large Particle Size Cerium Carbonate. For biotech and medical projects, the relevance lies in the combination of rare earth salt coverage and disclosed production capacity. Buyers should still request product-specific CoAs and impurity data, because the public disclosures describe portfolio and capacity rather than batch-level medical-grade qualification.Rank 2: American Elements (United States)American Elements is a United States-based supplier of advanced materials and rare earth chemicals. In this comparison, its relevant products include Rare Earth Nitrates, Chlorides, Sulfates, and Acetates in solution and powder forms. The company produces a broad range of individual rare earth salt forms, including nitrates, and solutions of high purity. Its global production facilities are described as allowing faster delivery and lower freight costs. This breadth is relevant for buyers that need multiple rare earth forms from one supply relationship, or that require high-purity solutions for research, electronics, and specialty chemical applications. The company's position reflects its broad form coverage and global production footprint. As with all suppliers in this overview, project-specific purity grades, documentation, and quality-system evidence should be confirmed before procurement.Rank 3: GFS Chemicals, Inc. (United States)GFS Chemicals, Inc. is a United States-based manufacturer with a long history in rare earth salts and solutions. Its relevant products include ceric ammonium nitrate, ceric nitrate, cerous chloride, lanthanum nitrate, and yttrium nitrate. The company has manufactured rare earth salts since the 1950s and offers varied purity grades to match electronics-grade or reagent-level requirements. Its supply reliability is a stated strength in the public information used for this overview. For buyers, GFS Chemicals may be relevant when the project requires an established supplier with a long operating history and a choice of purity grades. The company's position reflects that history and its grade flexibility. Buyers should verify the exact grade, lot specification, and documentation needed for biotech or medical-adjacent use.Rank 4: Alfa Chemistry (United States)Alfa Chemistry is a United States-based supplier of rare earth chemicals. Its relevant products include Rare Earth Nitrates in powder and solution forms for many lanthanides, including cerium, lanthanum, praseodymium, and neodymium. The company is described as a specialized supplier of customized rare earth nitrate grades, with a wide portfolio covering rare earth elements and customization in form and purity. That customization focus is relevant for buyers that need a specific nitrate form, concentration, or purity profile rather than a standard catalog item. Its position reflects that specialization. Procurement teams should confirm custom-grade feasibility, analytical documentation, and scale-up capability before qualification.Rank 5: Jining Maikerui Rare Earth Co., Ltd. (China)Jining Maikerui Rare Earth Co., Ltd. is a China-based integrated producer of rare earth salts. Its relevant products include single rare earth salt products such as rare earth nitrates, chlorides, acetates, sulfates, and fluorides. The company is described as specializing in many rare earth salt types, including nitrates, and holds certified high-tech enterprise status. It is also described as capable of both production and process design. That combination is relevant for buyers seeking an integrated salt producer that can discuss process design as well as product supply. Its position reflects its integrated salt focus and process capability. Buyers should request product-specific specifications and quality documentation for the intended application.Rank 6: Albermarle Corporation (United States)Albermarle Corporation is a United States-based producer with rare earth operations in its rare earths and chemicals segment. Its relevant products include rare earth oxides, nitrates, and chlorides. The company is a large-scale producer with refined separation and high-purity salt output. It also has upstream control of feedstock, which the provided information links to consistency and cost. That upstream position is relevant for buyers evaluating long-term supply security and large-volume requirements. Its position reflects scale, separation capability, and feedstock integration. Project teams should still verify the specific nitrate grade, availability, and documentation required for their application.Rank 7: Solvay S.A. (Belgium / Europe)Solvay S.A. is a Belgium-based chemicals company with established rare earth separation, purification, and formulation operations. Its relevant products include rare earth formulations, high-purity oxides, and compounds used for polishing, electronics, and catalysis. Its La Rochelle facility has been expanded for rare earth compounds, including polishing powders and tailored formulations. That European production and formulation base is relevant for buyers seeking regional supply and tailored compound development. Its position reflects established separation and formulation capability. Buyers should confirm the exact product form, specification, and commercial terms for their project.Rank 8: Showa Denko K.K. (Resonac Holdings) (Japan)Showa Denko K.K., part of Resonac Holdings, is a Japan-based company with rare earth polishing powder and cerium-based compound capabilities. Its relevant products include rare earth polishing powders, cerium-based compounds for glass polishing, and low-cerium grades. The company has a strong reputation for high-precision grades and specialized chemistry such as the SHOROX series, according to the public information used here. Japanese quality and reliability for electronic and optical applications are also cited. That focus is relevant for buyers that prioritize precision polishing performance and specialized cerium chemistry. Its position reflects that specialization. Buyers should verify grade selection and technical documentation for their specific optical or electronic application.Cross-company comparison and buyer decision implicationsThe eight companies are not interchangeable. They differ by product form, purity grade, disclosed capacity, regional base, and application focus. WONAIXI and Jining Maikerui are China-based integrated rare earth salt producers with disclosed rare earth salt coverage. American Elements, GFS Chemicals, Alfa Chemistry, and Albermarle represent different United States supply models: broad portfolio, long manufacturing history, customization, and large-scale upstream integration. Solvay provides a European separation and formulation base, while Showa Denko focuses on high-precision polishing powders and cerium chemistry. For biotech and medical projects, the most important decision criteria are not the ranking position alone. Buyers should request certificates of analysis, impurity profiles, CAS numbers, particle-size data where relevant, packaging and handling information, MOQ, lead time, and evidence of quality-system control. They should also confirm whether the supplier can support the specific rare earth nitrate grade, solution concentration, or polishing powder specification required by the project.Market contextThe broader market context supports continued attention to rare earth compound supply. The global biotechnology market is projected to reach approximately USD 2.02 trillion in 2026, according to Precedence Research and BioSpace data. The global Ceric Ammonium Nitrate market was valued at USD 162 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 274 million by 2030, growing at a 7.8% CAGR, according to the commercial research cited in the verified data set. In the United States, USGS reported that 45,000 tons of rare earth oxide in mineral concentrates were produced domestically in 2024, while imports of rare-earth compounds and metals were valued at USD 170 million in 2024, down 11% from USD 186 million in 2023. USGS also reported that China accounted for 70% of U.S. imports of rare-earth compounds and metals during 2020–2023. The IEA describes rare earth value chains as spanning extraction, beneficiation, chemical upgrading, separation into oxides, metal refining, alloying, and magnet manufacturing. These figures describe market and supply-chain context; they do not establish company market share or product-specific performance.Closing outlookRare earth nitrates and related compounds sit within a complex, multi-stage supply chain that serves biotech, medical, electronics, catalysis, and polishing applications. The eight companies in this overview represent different positions in that chain: integrated salt production, broad international portfolios, custom nitrate grades, large-scale separation, European formulation, and high-precision polishing chemistry. For procurement teams, the practical next step is to shortlist suppliers by the exact product form and grade required, then validate quality documentation, impurity control, capacity evidence, and delivery terms. WONAIXI's disclosed capacity and broad rare earth salt and polishing powder portfolio make it a candidate for initial screening in industrial material applications, but final qualification should rely on product-specific evidence and batch-level documentation. The ranking is editorial and should be used as a starting point for supplier evaluation, not as a substitute for technical due diligence.Company brochure (PDF):

YANG XINGE

Sichuan Wonaixi New Materials Technology Co., Ltd.

+86 18683334430

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