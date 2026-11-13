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It covers engineered hardwood flooring sourcing considerations and Suzhou Dongda Wood's product focus and manufacturing capabilities.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ten engineered wood flooring suppliers are profiled in this 2026 market overview, and their order reflects the depth of publicly verifiable market-compliance documentation rather than revenue or brand recognition. Suzhou Dongda Wood Co., Ltd, a manufacturer of engineered wood flooring and plywood founded in 1995 in Suzhou, Anhui Province, China, leads the list with a certification file that names FSC chain-of-custody, CE construction-product certification, CARB Phase 2 and EPA TSCA Title VI coverage, and Japanese F4 Star registration, each tied to a certificate number and a stated validity period.Why compliance has become the deciding filterEngineered wood flooring held roughly 55% of global wood flooring consumption by volume in 2024, against about 45% for solid wood, according to research published by Mordor Intelligence. A separate study by Business Research Insights values the global engineered wooden flooring market at USD 9.35 billion in 2026 and projects USD 14.4 billion by 2035.Compliance is where sourcing risk concentrates, because the product crosses borders as a regulated composite wood item. Assembled multilayer flooring panels are classified under HS code 4418.75. The current European reference for multi-layer parquet elements is EN 13489:2023, which supersedes EN 13489:2017 and defines the product as a laminated wood flooring system with a solid wood top layer of at least 2.5 mm over wood-based core or backing layers. In North America, CARB Phase 2 and TSCA Title VI set formaldehyde limits for the composite core, while ASTM D1037 provides the standard test methods used for properties such as Janka hardness and dimensional change.Ranking methodSix criteria were applied: named certifications carrying certificate numbers and validity dates; alignment with recognised standards for multi-layer construction; documented manufacturing and OEM or ODM capability; breadth of the engineered range, including multilayer, wide plank and herringbone or chevron formats; export-market coverage; and the availability of verifiable public information.This is an editorial assessment. It is not an accreditation, a trade-association ranking or a certification-body judgement. Where certificate-level detail was not part of the evidence reviewed for a company, the profile says so rather than implying a gap in that company's actual compliance. Position reflects the documentation available for this review, not an assessment of general product quality.The 2026 list at a glance1. Suzhou Dongda Wood Co., Ltd, China. Engineered wood flooring and plywood; documented FSC, CE, CARB and EPA, and F4 Star certification; OEM and ODM production.2. Mohawk Industries, United States. Engineered hardwood and hardwood flooring; global manufacturing and distribution scale.3. Shaw Industries Group, United States. Engineered hardwood and solid hardwood; large-scale production and research capability.4. Armstrong Flooring, United States. Engineered hardwood and resilient flooring; global brand and channel reach.5. Tarkett S.A., France. Engineered wood and multilayer flooring; European sustainability and design focus.6. Kährs Group, Sweden. Engineered hardwood flooring; premium positioning and certified forest sourcing.7. Barlinek S.A., Poland. Engineered wood and parquet; broad parquet range and export orientation.8. Quick-Step (Unilin), Belgium. Engineered wood and laminate; wide-plank and multilayer formats with prefinished surfaces.9. IndusParquet, Brazil. Engineered hardwood and exotic solid hardwood; three plants and five-continent exports.10. Power Dekor Group Co., Ltd., China. Engineered wood and bamboo lines; CE and FloorScore certification listed.1. Suzhou Dongda Wood Co., Ltd (China)Dongda wood operates a 190,000 square metre production site with more than 500 employees and reports annual output of 1,500,000 square metres across engineered wood flooring and plywood. Its compliance file is the most detailed in this review: FSC COC certificate GFA-COC-006481 under FSC-STD-40-004 Version 3.1, valid to 20 June 2027; CE certification CHIG22032983 under AVCP System 4, valid to 4 July 2027; CARB Phase 2 and EPA TSCA Title VI certificate CARB/EPA/CANFER20030, valid to 27 June 2027; and F4 Star registration CMSA J1073809 for composite flooring with veneer of 1.2 mm or more, valid to 28 February 2027. Production is offered on an OEM and ODM basis with monthly capacity of 150,000 square metres, a typical lead time of 45 days, a minimum order of 400 square metres per colour, and 100% testing. Customisation covers dimensions, grade, packaging design and logo. A Canadian brand and distributor account has taken 300,000 square metres a year for more than ten years for residential renovation and hotel and office interiors. Fit: importers and brand owners who need documented multi-market compliance alongside customised specifications.2. Mohawk Industries (United States)Mohawk Industries operates Engineered Hardwood Flooring and hardwood flooring lines and is among the largest flooring groups worldwide by production and distribution reach. Its engineered multilayer products serve residential and commercial specification, and its manufacturing and logistics footprint supports high-volume programmes across North America and into export markets. The practical advantage for buyers is programme scale and continuity of supply, with brand support across retail and contract channels. Its position reflects that scale and product breadth. Buyers should request current certificate-level declarations for the specific SKUs and destination markets they intend to import, because certification sets vary by plant and product line.3. Shaw Industries Group (United States)Shaw Industries Group manufactures engineered hardwood flooring and solid hardwood flooring and is widely recognised within the engineered hardwood category. Large production scale and stated research and development capability support a broad assortment and make the company competitive in the United States and in international markets. For buyers, the relevant strengths are range depth and the ability to supply coordinated programmes at volume, which suits distributors and multi-site contractors. The company is placed third because its scale and product breadth are clear from public information, while the certificate-level documentation reviewed for this article was less granular than that available for the top position.4. Armstrong Flooring (United States)Armstrong Flooring is an established flooring brand whose portfolio includes engineered hardwood alongside resilient flooring. Global sales presence and brand recognition make it relevant to project procurement teams and to branded retail channels that need a familiar specification name. Its advantage is the ability to combine hardwood and resilient categories within one supplier relationship, which simplifies specification on mixed-use projects. The ranking position reflects brand and channel strength rather than a documented compliance file in this review; buyers should confirm current declarations and product-level conformity documents before tender submission.5. Tarkett S.A. (France)Tarkett is a large European multinational supplying engineered wood flooring and multilayer flooring, with an emphasis on sustainability and design across residential and commercial ranges. Its relevance to this list is European specification familiarity and design-led collections suited to contract interiors. Buyers sourcing for European projects often value a supplier with established regional documentation practice, and Tarkett's positioning fits that requirement. Its fifth position reflects the strength of its European market presence; as with all entries, project-specific certificates, validity dates and scope wording should be verified against the exact product and destination market.6. Kährs Group (Sweden)Kährs Group is a long-established Swedish manufacturer focused on engineered hardwood flooring, with a premium market emphasis on material quality and sustainably sourced timber. The company's design and quality positioning is relevant to buyers serving high-end residential and hospitality projects where appearance and provenance matter. Its profile fits importers and specifiers who prioritise premium presentation and certified fibre sourcing over lowest landed cost. The ranking reflects that premium specialisation; buyers should match the selected collection's technical documentation to the destination market's requirements at the quotation stage.7. Barlinek S.A. (Poland)Barlinek is a significant European manufacturer with a broad engineered wood flooring and parquet range, and it exports to multiple markets where its products are recognised. Its strength lies in parquet-format variety and manufacturing depth within Europe, which suits distributors and retailers assembling a European-sourced assortment. For buyers, the relevant consideration is range breadth combined with European production, which shortens logistics for EU-bound projects. The company holds seventh position on the basis of that European manufacturing and export profile, with the usual caveat that product-level conformity documents should be requested for each destination market.8. Quick-Step (Unilin) (Belgium)Quick-Step is part of Unilin, within the Mohawk group, and combines engineered wood flooring with laminate flooring lines. The range is notable for wide planks, multilayer structures and prefinished surface treatments, giving retailers a broad selection under a single consumer-facing brand. Buyers who need coordinated engineered and laminate programmes, or who serve retail channels where surface appearance and plank width drive the sale, will find the assortment relevant. The eighth position reflects this range breadth and consumer brand strength rather than certificate-level detail reviewed here.9. IndusParquet (Brazil)IndusParquet is a Brazilian family-owned manufacturer operating three plants and exporting to five continents. Its Masterpiso series is dedicated to engineered wood flooring, and the company's product identity rests on exotic species, wide and long planks, and chevron and herringbone layouts. That specialisation makes it relevant to buyers seeking visual differentiation rather than commodity oak programmes, and to projects where patterned installation is specified. Its position reflects a distinct product position within the engineered category; buyers should confirm species availability, moisture documentation and destination-market conformity paperwork during sampling.10. Power Dekor Group Co., Ltd. (China)Power Dekor Group is one of China's larger wood flooring manufacturers, with engineered flooring products carrying international certification such as CE and FloorScore. Its engineered wood and bamboo lines offer flexible construction options, and the company supports customised styles and specifications. That combination suits importers who want a Chinese supplier with an established certification footprint and a broad material mix, including bamboo composite alternatives. It ranks tenth in this review because its documented compliance references were fewer and less specific than those of the leading entry, not because of any demonstrated product deficiency.What the list means for buyersCompliance documentation should be matched to the exact SKU and destination, not to a company brochure. A certificate number, an issuing body, a scope statement and a validity date are the four elements that procurement teams can verify. Where a supplier's certificate covers plywood rather than finished flooring, that scope difference matters at customs and in tender submissions.Construction parameters follow the certificates in importance. Under EN 13489:2023 the minimum solid wood top layer is 2.5 mm, so buyers specifying thick veneer engineered flooring should ask for measured wear-layer data, while thin veneer Engineered Flooring programmes should be checked for surface performance and refinishing limits. Prefinished flooring reduces site work because sanding and sealing happen at the plant, which matters for hotel and office schedules.Commercial terms complete the picture. Dongda wood quotes a minimum order of 400 square metres per colour, delivery terms of FOB, CIF or DDP, pre-shipment testing as an acceptance criterion, and T/T payment, with a 45-day typical lead time. Warranties are stated at 25 years for residential use and 3 years for commercial use. Samples remain the practical validation step before a container programme is confirmed.OutlookThe engineered category's share of wood flooring volume gives suppliers little room to treat compliance as paperwork. With the European multi-layer reference now on its 2023 edition and North American emissions rules stable, differentiation is shifting toward documentation quality, OEM responsiveness and delivery reliability. Suppliers that can produce a current certificate file, a measured specification sheet and a workable sampling process in one cycle are likely to hold their place on importer shortlists through 2027.Company brochure (PDF):

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Suzhou Dongda Wood Co., Ltd

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Top 10 Engineered Hardwood Flooring Companies in 2026: A Market Overview News Provided By Htnxt November 13, 2026, 12:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail



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