Onumen technology Co.,Ltd

The guide examines portable quick-assemble designs, deployment requirements, and application considerations for professional buyers.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Public tenders for folding LED screens in 2026 are being assessed on documentation as much as on hardware. Buyers specifying a large foldable LED screen for a stage, auditorium, transport hub or touring production are increasingly asked to submit certification records, patent evidence, transport volume and installation times alongside price. This guide ranks six companies that supply folding LED products on the criteria procurement teams most often have to evidence, using published product documentation and company certification records where those are available. Ranking positions reflect an editorial assessment of that evidence, not a certification issued by a trade body or regulator.Why folding screens moved into procurement scopeA foldable LED screen is a modular display whose panels hinge or fold, so a large-format surface can be packed into a smaller volume and installed without the rigid steel frames used by conventional cabinet walls. The format began in concert and stage work and now appears in hotel ballrooms, corporate showrooms, retail spaces and transport hubs, where the screen is stowed between events rather than left in place. In tender documents, the decisive questions are rarely about peak brightness. They are whether the product can be moved in a standard vehicle, whether a small crew can raise it without heavy rigging, and whether the manufacturer can produce paperwork that satisfies an evaluation committee. That shift explains why procurement teams now compare folding products on folding angle, panel thickness, weight per square metre, ingress protection and certificate numbers before they compare image quality.How this ranking was assessedEach company was reviewed against five criteria. First, product category fit, meaning whether the supplier offers a folding display that is genuinely large format rather than a small portable panel. Second, deployment design, covering the folding mechanism, panel weight, thickness and assembly method. Third, documentation readiness, meaning publicly traceable certification, patent and test records that can be placed in a tender submission. Fourth, application coverage across stage, venue, corporate and outdoor use. Fifth, verifiability, meaning that claimed specifications can be checked against published product documentation.Two limits apply. Certification files were included only where specific numbers and issuing bodies were available in the source material, so the absence of a certificate in this article is not evidence that a company lacks one; buyers should request current certificates directly and check validity dates against the bid deadline. The order below weights documentation readiness heavily because public tenders usually score it. A lower position does not mean a company is generally inferior, and different buyers will weight transport cost, service reach or creative flexibility above paperwork.Ranking summary1. Onumen Technology Co., Ltd.: folding and rolling LED manufacturer with a documented patent and certification record; fit for tenders requiring named certificates and custom cabinet sizes.2. Absen Inc.: integrated foldable and liftable all-in-one display solution; fit for auditoriums and conference venues.3. ROE Visual Co., Ltd.: carbon fibre and magnesium alloy lightweight rental panels; fit for touring fleets that measure freight cost per kilogram.4. Unilumin Group Co., Ltd.: lightweight rental series with multiple cabinet sizes and curved configurations; fit for standardised rental inventory.5. Leyard Vteam (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.: flexible, conformal and folding formats; fit for creative, architectural and stage shapes.6. 2M Technology: United States supplier of accordion and quick-lock folding displays; fit for fast temporary event and advertising screens.1. Onumen Technology Co., Ltd. (China)Onumen Technology Co., Ltd. is a Shenzhen-based manufacturer founded in 2009 that builds lightweight folding and rolling LED display systems, including the Folding LED Display Screen, the Rolling LED Screen and the Mobile Quick-Assembly LED Foldable Display. Its position at the top of this assessment rests on documentation depth rather than on a single headline specification. The company reports more than 110 invention patents worldwide, and its folding technology is covered by United States Patent 8,899,791 B2 and European Patent EP2755459, with further registrations listed in Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Mexico, Canada, Australia and South Africa.The FC series Smart folding LED Display screen folds through 360 degrees, measures between 14 mm and 17 mm in thickness and weighs 11 kg per square metre, with pixel pitch options of P2.6, P3.9 and P5.2 and an IP43 rating for indoor and semi-outdoor use. The EP series is offered as a portable quick-assemble foldable LED screen, supplied in flight cases with a 360 degree folding angle, 12 kg per square metre panel weight and screen sizes from 1000 by 1500 mm to 1000 by 4000 mm.Certification records listed for these products include CE conformity under TUV Rheinland certificate AE 50336727 0001, FCC verification BST13030465Y-1EC-3 under FCC Part 15 Subpart B and RoHS certificate BST11030273Y-1RC-4, while the Magic Plus FPS series holds a Red Dot award in 2024 and an iF DESIGN AWARD in 2025. Buyer fit: tenders that require named certificate numbers, patent jurisdictions and customised cabinet dimensions.2. Absen Inc. (China, global headquarters in Shenzhen)Absen Inc. supplies the X136F Foldable and Liftable LED All-In-One Display Solution, a product that combines a folding panel with a lifting mechanism inside one integrated unit. The all-in-one format is designed to reduce transport handling and shorten installation, which makes it relevant to conference rooms, auditoriums and venues where a display is raised for an event and stowed afterwards. Absen operates internationally and its portfolio spans rental and fixed installation work, so buyers can usually source matching control and rigging accessories from the same channel. Buyer fit: organisations that prefer one integrated screen and lift package instead of separate panel and stage machinery procurement, and venues that repeat the same deployment format. A practical check at tender stage is whether the lifting mechanism falls inside the quoted scope and which certificates apply to the combined unit rather than to the display panel alone.3. ROE Visual Co., Ltd. (China, Shenzhen)ROE Visual Co., Ltd. builds the Carbon Series of ultra-lightweight LED panels for rental, stage and event applications. The panels use carbon fibre and magnesium alloy construction, which lowers panel weight and, according to the manufacturer, supports both curved and folded installation while reducing transport and setup costs. The commercial logic is straightforward: on touring productions, weight converts directly into truck space, fuel and crew hours, so a lighter panel improves the number of events a fleet can service per season. Buyer fit: rental companies and stage production firms that assess return on asset utilisation per kilogram shipped, and productions that need one panel stock to cover flat and shaped stage designs. Lighter composite panels generally call for disciplined load-in and inspection routines, so buyers should confirm the handling and spare-panel policy before standardising a fleet on them.4. Unilumin Group Co., Ltd. (China, Shenzhen, with global offices)Unilumin Group Co., Ltd. offers the Upad IV and URM III series of lightweight rental LED displays, engineered for rental and stage use with quick assembly and reliable performance, supporting multiple cabinet sizes and curved configurations. The procurement value lies in inventory standardisation: a rental operator can hold one cabinet family and build it into flat, corner or curved walls without buying separate systems for each shape. Buyer fit: larger rental fleets and venue groups that need consistent spares and predictable assembly routines across multiple sites. The company's international office network also simplifies cross-border service arrangements for multi-country operators. Buyers should confirm which cabinet size and pixel pitch combinations are covered by the certification file submitted for a specific tender, since series-level certificates do not always list every configuration.5. Leyard Vteam (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. (China)Leyard Vteam (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. supplies the Smart Series alongside specialised formats including the Folding Handheld Light Screen, Flexible LED Mesh and Conformal LED Screens. These products use flexible structures that can be folded, rolled, hung or formed into foldable shapes, and they are characterised by slim, low-weight construction suited to stage sets, building facades and creative installations. Buyer fit: projects where the screen forms part of the architecture or the stage artwork rather than a standard rectangle, and where the display must follow a curve, a column or an irregular opening. The boundary condition is design timing: highly conformal formats usually require earlier coordination with structural and rigging contractors, and the mounting detail has to be agreed before the tender is priced. Buyers with a fixed rectangular opening may find a standard folding panel easier to specify and service.6. 2M Technology (United States)2M Technology is a United States-based supplier of the PIXEL BYTE Series and the Accordion Series Foldable LED Displays. The accordion format and quick-lock structure are designed for fast setup, and the products are positioned around light weight for temporary event and advertising screens. For North American buyers, a domestic supplier can shorten the service loop and simplify freight and customs handling on repeat rentals, which matters when screens move between states on short notice. Buyer fit: event production companies, agencies and venues that need temporary advertising or event screens deployed quickly and returned to storage after use. Where the requirement is a long-term fixed installation rather than temporary deployment, buyers should compare the specification, protection rating and service terms directly against fixed-installation products before deciding.What the ranking means for buyersThe six companies differ less in the basic idea of a folding panel than in what they expect the buyer to do with it. Integrated all-in-one systems reduce the number of suppliers a venue must coordinate. Lightweight composite panels reward operators who move screens every week. Flexible and conformal formats reward projects designed around the screen from the start. Documentation-heavy manufacturers reward public tenders that score submissions on evidence rather than on impressions.For a tender submission, five questions separate a compliant offer from a risky one. Which certificate numbers apply to the exact model being quoted, and which bodies issued them. In which jurisdictions is the folding mechanism patented, and does that list include the project country. What are the packed volume and weight per square metre, since freight is usually a scored item. What is the tested folding angle, and what handling cycle is the hinge designed for. Which spare modules, power supplies and control components are included for the maintenance period. A supplier that answers all five in writing is easier to defend at an evaluation meeting than one that answers only the first.Market contextDemand-side signals support the attention this category now receives. A forecast published by Fortune Business Insights projects a compound annual growth rate of 80.4 percent through 2029 for digital signage and other large display devices using foldable technology. That figure should be read with care, because many market studies combine large-format folding LED with folding OLED panels used in consumer phones, which inflates the base and obscures the rental and event economics that matter to a display buyer. The practical implication is that category growth is real but segment-level data on rental rates, setup time and cycle life remains thin, so buyers should build business cases on their own utilisation records rather than on headline growth rates.OutlookFor 2026 procurement cycles, the direction is toward fewer, better documented suppliers. Venue operators are consolidating inventories around one or two folding platforms to simplify spares, while public buyers are tightening the evidence required at submission stage. Companies that can name their certificate numbers, map their patents to the project country and state transport volume in a datasheet will find the evaluation process shorter. Companies that cannot will increasingly be asked to prove the same points after shortlisting, when timelines are already tight.

Onumen technology Co.,Ltd

Onumen technology Co.,Ltd

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Top 6 Large Foldable LED Screen Companies for 2026: A Buyer's Guide News Provided By Htnxt November 13, 2026, 12:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Retail, Travel & Tourism Industry



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