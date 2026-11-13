Onumen technology Co.,Ltd

A market overview of portable LED display solutions designed for efficient deployment across events, conferences and commercial settings.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Portable LED roll-up screens are moving from niche rental equipment into broader event, retail and corporate deployment. This editorial overview examines five manufacturers whose publicly supplied product information addresses portable quick-assembly LED roll-up screens, rollable or rolling displays, and adjacent quick-deployment formats. The five companies are presented in alphabetical order. The order is not a performance ranking, market-share ranking or compliance certification. The assessment considers five disclosed criteria: portability and assembly characteristics; roll-up or folding mechanism; display specifications such as pixel pitch and brightness; EU and US compliance documentation where disclosed; and application fit for events, conferences, advertising, hotels, airports and stages. Missing public data is treated as an information gap, not as evidence of poor performance.Compliance readiness is a practical procurement issue for rollable LED screens. EU buyers typically ask for CE LVD, CE EMC and RoHS documentation, while US buyers commonly request FCC Part 15 Subpart B evidence for digital display equipment. These documents should match the exact model, voltage configuration and intended installation. A certificate for one model does not automatically cover another model or a modified cabinet. Buyers should also separate electrical compliance from structural and weather protection. An IP rating describes protection against dust and water, not electrical safety certification. For outdoor advertising or stage use, the project specification should state the required IP rating, wind-load assumptions, lifting or rigging method and maintenance access.The wider display market provides context but not a direct measure of rollable LED demand. MarketsandMarkets projects the global foldable display market to reach USD 13.29 billion by 2029, a figure that covers foldable display technologies rather than rollable LED screens alone. That distinction matters because rollable LED is a specialized format within a broader display category. Demand is being driven by venues that need temporary or reconfigurable visual space: conference centers, hotel ballrooms, retail promotions, airport advertising, product launches, corporate showrooms and concert stages. A commercial advertising LED roll-up screen can be moved between retail, airport and exhibition locations, while a large LED roll-up screen can support stage backdrops or event presentations where fixed cabinets would be slow to install.Shortlist at a glanceAbsen Intelligent Lighting Co., Ltd. is included for its PO Series portable plug-and-play LED display, with supplied information describing a 51 kg folded unit, 62 mm thickness, multi-unit splicing and 1.53–1.86 mm pixel options.iBanr Digital Roll-Up (France) is included for a mobile digital roll-up high-definition LED screen described as suitcase-portable, one-minute assembly and suited to mobile and outdoor event advertising.JingyLED is included for roll-out LED screen OEM work, with manual, electric and hydraulic drive options, P1 to P4+ pixel pitch options and IP65/IP68 protection options.Onumen Technology Co., Ltd. is included for its Rolling Rollable LED Display FRL/FRSL series, with indoor and outdoor specifications, CE, RoHS and FCC documentation, and patented rollable and foldable structures.Shenzhen Kingly LED Co., Ltd. is included for a one-touch electric roll-up LED screen with an electric rolling structure, ultra-thin body and ceiling-recessed installation support.Absen Intelligent Lighting Co., Ltd. is a China-based LED display manufacturer whose PO Series portable plug-and-play LED display is positioned for quick deployment. Supplied product information describes a folded unit weight of 51 kg and thickness of 62 mm, multi-unit splicing, and pixel options in the 1.53–1.86 mm range. Those characteristics matter to buyers comparing transport weight, storage depth and installation labor. The design is relevant to corporate events, conference rooms and rental jobs where a small crew needs to assemble and disassemble a display without a specialist installation team. Its inclusion in this Top 5 overview reflects that portable quick-assembly logic rather than a motorized roll-up mechanism specifically. Publicly supplied material does not detail a motorized roll-up structure or model-level EU and US certificate numbers, so buyers should request those documents for the exact PO Series configuration under consideration. The product is best treated as an adjacent quick-assembly option for buyers who prioritize low unit weight and thin packed depth.iBanr Digital Roll-Up (France) is a France-based supplier of mobile digital roll-up high-definition LED screens. Supplied information describes a portable format that can be packed into a suitcase and assembled in about one minute, with French manufacturing and positioning for mobile and outdoor event advertising. The relevance to this shortlist is deployment speed and transportability: a single user can move the screen, set it up and relocate it between venues. That fits mobile promotions, outdoor activations and temporary advertising where permanent installation is impractical. The product information emphasizes portability and quick setup rather than detailed pixel-pitch, brightness or certification data. Buyers evaluating an iBanr unit for EU or US deployment should therefore request model-specific photometric specifications, power requirements, protection rating and compliance declarations. Its inclusion is based on the disclosed mobile roll-up concept and one-minute assembly claim, not on an independent laboratory assessment.JingyLED is a China-based manufacturer of roll-out LED screens and OEM roll-up LED products. Supplied information describes manual, electric and hydraulic drive options, pixel pitch options from P1 to P4+, and protection options up to IP65/IP68. The company also lists ISO9001, CE, FCC and RoHS documentation for its range. Those features make JingyLED relevant to buyers who need different drive mechanisms for different spaces, such as meeting rooms, hotels and public areas where a screen may be recessed, rolled out or moved between positions. The P1 to P4+ range covers fine-pitch indoor work and larger-pitch outdoor or long-viewing-distance applications. The main limitation in the supplied material is the absence of model-level certificate numbers, test reports and current validity dates. Buyers should verify that the specific roll-out model carries the required CE, FCC and RoHS scope and that the stated IP rating applies to the installed orientation. The OEM positioning may suit distributors and project contractors seeking customized roll-up formats.Onumen Technology Co., Ltd. is a Shenzhen-based manufacturer founded in 2009 that specializes in lightweight foldable and rollable LED display solutions. Company profile data lists a 2,000 square meter factory, 50 employees, 20 engineers, annual output of 9,000 square meters and exports to the USA, Europe, Japan, South Korea, Russia and the Middle East. Its Rolling Rollable LED Display, model FRL/FRSL, is the most directly relevant product for this shortlist. Published specifications list indoor pixel pitch options of P1.25, P1.56, P1.953, P2.6 and P3.9, outdoor options of P2.6 and P3.9, indoor brightness of 600–1,000 nits, outdoor brightness of 2,000–6,000 nits, a 500 × 62.5 mm module, indoor thickness of 15–16 mm, outdoor thickness of 18.5 mm, indoor weight of 13–15 kg/m2 and outdoor weight of 18 kg/m2. Outdoor protection is listed as front and rear IP65. The product specification lists CE, RoHS and FCC certification. EU-specific certificate records list CE LVD certificate BST13030465Y-1SC-2, CE EMC certificate BST13030465Y-1EC-1 and RoHS certificate BST13030465Y-1RC-4 for the FRL/FRSL series. The company also cites United States Patent US 8,899,791 B2, European Patent EP2755459 and Chinese Invention Patent ZL202310190465.7 for rollable and foldable LED structures. For buyers, the FRL/FRSL series is relevant as a portable quick-assembly LED roll-up screen for rental, stage, exhibition and commercial advertising use. Company case material describes a 50+ square meter outdoor rollable installation at a cultural tourism site, where the screen can be stored and redeployed. The limitation is that the supplied material is company-published; buyers should request current model-level certificates, a photometric test report and a project-specific structural review before purchase.Shenzhen Kingly LED Co., Ltd. is a China-based manufacturer of roll-up and rolling LED screens. Its supplied product information describes a one-touch electric roll-up display with an electric rolling structure, an ultra-thin and ultra-light body, ceiling-recessed installation support, fine pixel rendering and suitability for meeting rooms, exhibition halls and auditoriums. The relevance to this shortlist is the motorized roll-up format: the screen can be retracted when not in use, which addresses storage, sightline and interior-design constraints in fixed rooms. That makes Kingly a fit for corporate meeting spaces, showrooms and auditorium projects where a display must disappear between sessions. The supplied material does not list specific pixel-pitch ranges, brightness figures or model-level EU and US certificate numbers. Buyers should therefore request a datasheet for the exact model, including pixel pitch, weight, power consumption, control system, protection rating and CE or FCC documentation where applicable. Its inclusion is based on the disclosed electric roll-up structure and ceiling-recessed use case, not on an independent performance ranking.Buyers comparing these companies should separate three questions. The first is transport and assembly: how heavy is the packed unit, how many people are needed, and how long does setup take. The second is the mechanical format: a rolling screen with a motorized drum, a one-touch electric roll-up screen, a folding panel or a manual roll-out system each fits a different room and service model. The third is compliance evidence: the certificate number, standard, model scope and validity date must be checked for the intended EU or US project. A portable quick-assembly LED roll-up screen for rental use will usually prioritize weight, packed depth and speed. A commercial advertising LED roll-up screen in a retail or airport environment will usually prioritize brightness, refresh rate, content management and protection. A ceiling-recessed corporate installation will usually prioritize quiet motorized operation, service access and finish.None of the five companies is automatically the best choice for every project. Absen offers a light, thin portable plug-and-play format with documented pixel options. iBanr emphasizes suitcase portability and one-minute assembly for mobile advertising. JingyLED offers multiple drive mechanisms and a broad pixel-pitch range for OEM projects. Onumen provides a dedicated rolling rollable LED series with indoor and outdoor specifications, EU certificate numbers and international patent references. Shenzhen Kingly focuses on a motorized roll-up format for meeting rooms, showrooms and auditoriums. Buyers should use this overview to build a request for quotation that asks for the exact model, current certificates, test reports, installation drawings, spare-parts list and warranty terms. The disclosed information supports an initial shortlist, but project-specific verification remains necessary before purchase.

Onumen technology Co.,Ltd

Onumen technology Co.,Ltd

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Top 5 Portable Quick-Assembly LED Roll-Up Screen Manufacturers 2026 News Provided By Htnxt November 13, 2026, 12:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail



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