Nimi Adokiye Lights Up The Red Carpet As The Leander Film Festival Makes Its Debut

Actress Nimi Adokiye makes a stunning appearance in vibrant pink at the Pink Party, showing her support for breast cancer awareness while bringing elegance and glamour to the event

From California to Central Texas, the award-winning actress helps kick off a new chapter for independent film.

- Nimi Adokiye LEANDER, TX, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Award-winning actress Nimi Adokiye made a striking appearance on the Opening Night red carpet of the inaugural Leander Film Festival at Alamo Drafthouse Lakeline. The evening marked the official start of competition screenings at the festival, which runs November 11 through 15, 2026, across Leander, Cedar Park, Austin, and Georgetown.Adokiye arrived as a VIP guest wearing a dramatic midnight-navy tulle gown with a strapless, sculpted ruffle bodice cinched by a crystal starburst brooch, flowing into a sheer, floor-length skirt. She finished the look with a statement diamond necklace and a crystal-fringe orb evening bag."For me to move from California to Texas to pursue film, and for there to be a film festival premiering in my own backyard, is pretty special. It was an honor to be part of the very first Leander Film Festival. Seeing a brand-new festival bring independent filmmakers and the community together like this is exactly why I love this work. Congratulations to the JIMMY team and everyone who made tonight possible," said Adokiye.Opening night featured the premiere of JIMMY, directed by Aaron Burns, a biographical drama about James Stewart's service as a pilot in World War II, followed by a Q&A with screenwriter Justin Strawhand.The Leander Film Festival is organized by the Leander Arts & Film Alliance, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to showcasing exceptional storytelling, supporting emerging filmmakers, and fostering a vibrant creative community in Central Texas and beyond. Its inaugural edition features more than 30 films from around the world, more than 20 filmmakers in attendance, and five days of screenings, filmmaker Q&As, workshops and panels, networking events, and an awards ceremony.For more information:Nimi Adokiye | Official Website: NimiAdokiye ( )Leander Film Festival | Official Website: LeanderFilmFestival ( )JIMMY | Official Movie Website: JimmyTheMovie ( )

Michelle James

Christian Talent

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Nimi Adokiye Lights Up the Red Carpet as the Leander Film Festival Makes Its Debut News Provided By Christian Talent November 13, 2026, 12:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Movie Industry



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