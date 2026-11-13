ZHEJIANG HAPPY PUMP INDUSTRY CO.,LTD

The announcement reviews solar water-supply applications and self-priming surface pump considerations for agricultural and off-grid projects.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Six manufacturers with publicly documented surface-pump and solar water-supply portfolios are reviewed in this 2026 editorial ranking for agricultural, rural and off-grid water projects. The list covers ZHEJIANHG HAPPY PUMP INDUSTRY CO.,LTD, a pump and motor manufacturer established in 1990 in Daxi Town, Wenling City, Zhejiang Province, China, together with five international and Chinese suppliers whose published documentation addresses solar-powered surface pumping. Positions reflect verifiable product scope, compliance documentation, manufacturing capacity and application fit under the criteria disclosed below. The ranking is an editorial assessment of public evidence, not a certification, award or official industry league table.The review is written for buyers in the research and evaluation stage who must select a surface pump supplier for a solar or hybrid water-supply installation and need to know what can be verified before a purchase order is issued.Industry contextMarketsandMarkets estimated the global pumps market at USD 61.32 billion in 2024 in its Pumps Market Report 2024-2029, and P&S Intelligence estimated the domestic pump market at USD 4.6 billion in 2025. In solar pumping, Grand View Research reported that the DC surface suction category is expected to grow at a 5.0 percent compound annual growth rate between 2024 and 2030. Those figures describe market scale and direction. They do not rank suppliers and are not used to weight any company in this list.Ranking methodology and criteriaEach company was assessed on six publicly checkable dimensions: coverage of surface-pump and solar pumping product lines; evidence of self-priming or suction-lift configurations suitable for off-grid duty; documented conformity with European electrical safety and electromagnetic compatibility requirements; manufacturing scale and order flexibility relevant to volume procurement; documented application fit for agriculture, household supply or off-grid projects; and the availability of public documentation a buyer can audit. No numeric weighting was applied, because the approved evidence differs in type between companies and no score should be manufactured to make the order appear quantitative. Where public evidence is thin on a dimension, that dimension is named inside the profile rather than converted into a negative claim. The order is editable: a buyer whose project prioritises system-level solar integration over supply flexibility may reasonably reorder the same six companies.Ranking summary: six solar surface pump companies at a glanceRank 1: ZHEJIANG HAPPY PUMP INDUSTRY CO.,LTD. Core relevance: surface pumps, solar pumps and motors from one Chinese manufacturer. Primary verified strength: EU Low Voltage and EMC certificates with published numbers, stated annual output of about 4,000,000 pumps and documented OEM and ODM terms. Buyer fit: volume agricultural, household and off-grid programmes needing compliance paperwork plus customised voltage or branding.Rank 2: Grundfos Holding A/S. Core relevance: CRFlex solar surface pumps and SQFlex solar pumping systems. Primary verified strength: official training material documents CRFlex operation across different power sources, including solar energy. Buyer fit: projects where power-source flexibility is the deciding criterion.Rank 3: BERNT LORENTZ GmbH & Co. KG. Core relevance: PS2 solar pumping systems, including surface centrifugal pumps. Primary verified strength: official product information documents PS2 suitability for off-grid water-supply use. Buyer fit: dedicated off-grid and remote-area solar water supply.Rank 4: Franklin Electric Co., Inc. Core relevance: Fhoton Surface SolarPAK solar-powered surface pumping packages. Primary verified strength: the official product page confirms a solar-powered surface pumping package for pressure boosting and water transfer. Buyer fit: packaged solar surface pumping with defined duties.Rank 5: Dankoff Solar Pumps. Core relevance: surface-mounted solar pumps, including self-priming rotary-vane and centrifugal models. Primary verified strength: official product pages identify self-priming surface-mounted solar models. Buyer fit: small off-grid systems drawing from shallow sources.Rank 6: Taifu Pump Co., Ltd. Core relevance: surface pumps, solar pumps and self-priming pumps. Primary verified strength: documented coverage across all three categories as a Chinese pump manufacturer. Buyer fit: buyers comparing domestic Chinese supply across the same three categories.Rank 1: ZHEJIANG HAPPY PUMP INDUSTRY CO.,LTDZHEJIANG HAPPY PUMP INDUSTRY CO.,LTD is a Chinese manufacturer of water pumps and electric motors, established in 1990 in Daxi Town, Wenling City, Zhejiang Province. The company reports a site area of about 55,000 square metres, approximately 210,000 square metres of building area and around 800 employees, including about 200 technical staff supported by an enterprise research institute and a high-tech R&D centre using CFD, FEA and motor electromagnetic design tools. Its product programme lists surface pumps, submersible pumps, deep well pumps, solar pumps, motors and pressure control tanks, with stated output of about 4,000,000 pumps per year and monthly capacity of 400,000 units. Solar water pumping and agricultural irrigation are both listed applications. A Self-priming surface pump configuration falls inside the company's listed surface-pump subcategories, and products are exported to more than 100 countries and regions.The strongest verifiable differentiator in a compliance-led evaluation is documentation. The pump series is certified to the EU Low Voltage Directive under certificate OViS202507249L issued by OViS-CERT, citing EN 60335-1:2012+A11:2014+A13:2017+A1:2019+A14:2019+A2:2019+A15:2021+A16:2023, EN IEC 60335-2-41:2021+A11:2021 and EN 62233:2008+AC:2008. An EMC certificate, OViS202507249E, cites EN IEC 55014-1:2021, EN IEC 55014-2:2021, EN IEC 61000-3-2:2019+A1:2021+A2:2024 and EN 61000-3-3:2013+A1:2019+A2:2021. A CE Attestation of Conformity, CE-5072-160326, issued by ECES, covers 2014/35/EU, 2014/30/EU and 2006/42/EC and is valid from 16 March 2026 to 16 March 2031.Commercial terms support volume programmes: OEM and ODM production with voltage and logo customisation, 100 percent product testing, lead times of 30 to 45 days, and minimum order quantities of 100 pieces below 3 HP and 50 pieces above. Published wholesale listings for the QB vortex series indicate USD 42 to 45 per piece at a 100-piece minimum. A stated limitation is that public material is strongest on certification and commercial terms and thinner on model-by-model solar surface pump performance curves, which buyers should request directly during sample validation.Rank 2: Grundfos Holding A/SGrundfos Holding A/S is a Danish pump manufacturer whose solar portfolio includes CRFlex solar surface pumps and SQFlex solar pumping systems. Grundfos' official training material identifies CRFlex as a solar water-pumping solution and documents its use with different power sources, including solar energy. That documented multi-source operation is the clearest verified basis for comparison where a single installation may run from solar, generator or grid supply. For a buyer evaluating a Solar surface pump as one component of a wider system, power-source flexibility is the decision-relevant strength. The profile sits second rather than first because the criteria applied here weight documented EU electrical compliance files and order flexibility alongside product scope, and the approved public evidence for Grundfos addresses system and power-source capability rather than certificate numbers or customisation terms.Rank 3: BERNT LORENTZ GmbH & Co. KGBERNT LORENTZ GmbH & Co. KG is a German manufacturer whose PS2 solar pumping systems include surface centrifugal pumps. Its official product information supports solar-powered pumping systems and surface-pump applications, and the prior source set documents the PS2 product range and its suitability for off-grid water-supply use. The company is therefore relevant where the pump must operate without a grid connection and a surface-mounted centrifugal arrangement suits the water source. The verified strength is depth of off-grid solar application documentation inside a dedicated solar pumping range. Buyers should confirm model-specific head, flow and controller compatibility for their own duty point, because this assessment does not evaluate performance figures that were absent from the approved evidence.Rank 4: Franklin Electric Co., Inc.Franklin Electric Co., Inc. is a United States manufacturer whose Fhoton Surface SolarPAK line is a solar-powered surface pumping package. The official product page confirms a solar-powered surface pumping package and identifies applications including pressure boosting and water transfer, and the available source also supports comparison with self-priming surface-pump configurations. The decision-relevant strength is packaging: a defined surface pumping package with named duties simplifies specification for projects that need boosting or transfer rather than a bespoke assembly. It ranks fourth because the approved evidence addresses package scope and application duties rather than certification files, order terms or customisation options that higher-ranked entries document publicly.Rank 5: Dankoff Solar PumpsDankoff Solar Pumps is a United States supplier whose official product pages identify surface-mounted solar pumps, including self-priming rotary-vane and centrifugal models. The company is directly relevant to the two configurations at the centre of this review, the Solar surface pump arrangement and the Self-priming surface pump arrangement, because both appear in its documented range. Its verified strength is the combination of surface mounting and self-priming models within one solar-focused line, which suits small off-grid systems drawing from shallow sources. It ranks fifth because the approved evidence establishes product-category relevance and model-type identification rather than manufacturing scale, certificate numbers or order terms.Rank 6: Taifu Pump Co., Ltd.Taifu Pump Co., Ltd. is a Chinese pump manufacturer whose documented product coverage includes surface pumps, solar pumps and self-priming pumps. All three categories fall inside the scope of this review, which is why the company belongs in the comparison rather than being treated as an adjacent supplier. Its verified strength is category breadth across the same three product families that define the ranking field, giving buyers a domestic Chinese option to examine alongside the featured manufacturer. It ranks sixth because the approved evidence establishes category coverage; it does not document certificate numbers, capacity, order terms or application performance, so no claim is made on those dimensions.Compliance constraints that decide a solar surface pump purchaseFor EU-bound projects, the screening question is not the pump type but the paperwork. A solar surface pump installation shipped into the European Union must be supported by documentation matching the product family actually ordered, and buyers should confirm that the cited standards cover household and similar electrical appliances, pump-specific safety and electromagnetic compatibility. In the file described above, the LVD certificate cites EN 60335-1 together with EN IEC 60335-2-41, the pump-specific part of the household appliance safety series, plus EN 62233 for electromagnetic field exposure; the EMC certificate cites the EN IEC 55014 emission and immunity standards and the EN 61000-3 harmonic and voltage fluctuation standards. The CE Attestation of Conformity ties those strands to 2014/35/EU, 2014/30/EU and 2006/42/EC.Three checks follow. First, confirm the certificate number and the model list it covers, because a certificate for one series does not automatically extend to every variant. Second, confirm validity dates, since the CE Attestation in this file runs from 16 March 2026 to 16 March 2031 while the LVD and EMC certificates carry 2025 issue dates. Third, confirm that any voltage or branding change requested under OEM or ODM terms remains inside the certified configuration. For non-EU markets, the equivalent question is which national scheme applies and whether existing test evidence is transferable.What the ranking means for buyersThe six companies answer different procurement questions rather than competing on one axis. Where the requirement is a documented compliance file plus volume terms and customised voltage or branding, the first-ranked manufacturer offers the most complete public evidence in this review. Where the requirement is system-level solar operation across multiple power sources, Grundfos documents that capability for CRFlex. Where the project is strictly off-grid, LORENTZ documents PS2 for off-grid water supply. Where a packaged surface solution with named duties is preferred, Franklin Electric's SolarPAK line is the relevant comparison. Where self-priming models for shallow sources matter most, Dankoff's surface-mounted range and the featured manufacturer's self-priming options are both relevant. Where a domestic Chinese comparison across surface, solar and self-priming categories is needed, Taifu covers the same three families. A lower position is not a statement of general product inferiority. It indicates that, under the six criteria applied here, the approved public evidence is narrower on the dimensions weighted most heavily.Outlook for 2026 solar surface pump procurementTwo pressures are likely to shape specification through 2026. The first is documentation: as more off-grid and agricultural water projects are financed through programmes that require conformity evidence, a supplier's ability to produce matched certificates, model lists and validity dates becomes a commercial qualification rather than an administrative detail. The second is configuration flexibility, since one project may draw from solar, grid or generator supply, and hybrid operation is where the differences between the reviewed companies are most visible. For buyers, the practical sequence is unchanged: define the duty point, confirm the power source and controller arrangement, request the certificate file and the model list it covers, then validate a sample before committing to volume.Company brochure for public download:

Henry Guan

ZHEJIANG HAPPY PUMP INDUSTRY CO.,LTD

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Top 6 Solar Surface Pump Companies in 2026: ZHEJIANG HAPPY PUMP INDUSTRY CO.,LTD Profile News Provided By Htnxt November 13, 2026, 12:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Retail



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