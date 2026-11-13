Drugs Valued At Over Rs 2 Lakh Seized In Goa One Arrested

MENAFN - IANS) Panaji, Nov 13 (IANS) In a continued drive against drug trafficking in Goa, police have seized suspected narcotic substances collectively valued at more than Rs 2 lakh and arrested one individual in connection with the case, officials said on Friday.

The Anti Narcotic Police Station (ANC PS), Goa, conducted a raid at Ashwem and Mandrem, during the early hours of Thursday, resulting in the arrest of one person and seizure of suspected narcotic substances collectively valued at approximately Rs 2,51,400.

The accused has been identified as 28-year-old Rohan Panchal, currently a resident of Junaswada, Mandrem in Goa.

During the raid, the ANC team recovered and seized suspected LSD, including 24 blot papers of mixed colours weighing 0.78 grams, valued at approximately Rs 2,40,000.

The police team also seized suspected Ganja, including 114.16 grams of dried leafy substance containing flowering and fruiting tops of the Cannabis plant, valued at approximately Rs 11,400.

The total value of the seized narcotic substances is estimated at Rs 2,51,400. The contraband was concealed in a blackish-coloured sling bag and in the dicky compartment of an Activa scooter, police said.

Subsequently, ANC PS Crime No. 22/2026 has been registered under Sections 22(c) and 20(b)(ii)(A) of the NDPS Act, 1985. The accused has been placed under arrest after following due legal procedure.

An official statement said that the operation was conducted under the supervision and guidance of Harishchandra Madkaikar, GPS, Superintendent of Police, ANC; Hiru Kavlekar presently heading the charge of ANC PS; and Sagun Sawant, Police Inspector, ANC.

Further investigation is being conducted by PSI Gaurav G. Naik of ANC Police Station to ascertain the source and to identify any other persons involved in the drug trafficking network.

In a similar operation reported from Mumbai on Thursday, the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of the city's Bangur Nagar Police Station has seized 4,227 grams of cocaine valued at more than Rs 20 crore and arrested two individuals in connection with the case, officials said.

The market price of the seized cocaine is valued at around Rs 21.13 crore.

Police are now investigating the source of the cocaine, the intended recipients of the consignment, and the wider drug network involved in the operation. Investigators are also probing whether any other individuals assisted the accused in running the narcotics racket.