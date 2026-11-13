Bengaluru Jatre 2026: GBA Reviews Preparations For 10-Day Festival From December 4

The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) is gearing up to organise the grand 'Bengaluru Jatre' across the Bengaluru East City Corporation limits from December 4 to 13. The 10-day festival aims to celebrate the city's cultural heritage, encourage public participation and provide a platform for local talent through a series of cultural, sporting and community events.

Ahead of the celebrations, a high-level review meeting chaired by Bengaluru East City Corporation Commissioner D.S. Ramesh was held to assess the preliminary arrangements and review civic infrastructure and cleanliness measures. Key issues discussed included pothole repairs, the removal of unauthorised structures, public grievance redressal and the progress of various civic initiatives. The commissioner also issued strict instructions to officials to ensure that the assigned works are completed on time.

Bengaluru Jatre To Feature 10 Days Of Cultural And Sporting Events

To celebrate Bengaluru's cultural identity and encourage greater public participation, the authorities have planned a series of large, medium-sized and small-scale events across the city. The medium-sized events will be organised at the ITI Limited premises and Pattandur Agrahara Dasara Ground. Officials have also been instructed to identify 10 suitable locations for smaller events, with five locations each in the K.R. Puram and Mahadevapura zones.

The festival will feature a variety of activities, including walkathons, cyclothons, sporting events, traditional rangoli competitions and food melas. The GBA will also identify talented local artists, along with artists associated with the Department of Kannada and Culture, and provide them with an appropriate honorarium for their performances.

GBA Orders Scrapping Of 50 Abandoned Vehicles

The commissioner reviewed the issue of abandoned vehicles occupying public roads and footpaths in the East Zone and directed officials to take strict action. Authorities have identified 53 abandoned vehicles in the area, of which three have already been returned to their owners. The remaining 50 vehicles are to be scrapped promptly in accordance with legal procedures. The move is aimed at clearing public spaces and improving accessibility for commuters and pedestrians.

Crackdown On Unauthorised Buildings And PG Accommodations

Commissioner D.S. Ramesh expressed dissatisfaction over the delay in issuing notices against unauthorised constructions, noting that notices had been issued in only six of the eight subdivisions. He directed Executive Engineers to initiate immediate demolition proceedings against unauthorised buildings where construction activities had continued despite the issuance of notices. He also instructed officials to take action against paying guest (PG) accommodations operating in violation of applicable regulations.

GBA Sets Deadline For Road Development And Repairs

The commissioner reviewed the progress of road development works being carried out under the Chief Minister's Infrastructure Development Programme (CMIDP). Officials have been directed to complete asphalting and cement concrete (CC) road works by the end of November. They have also been instructed to upload progress details to a spreadsheet to ensure proper monitoring and accountability.

Sahaaya App Complaints And Waste Management Measures Reviewed

The commissioner directed officials to address public grievances received through the Sahaaya App without delay. A special training programme for corporation officials and staff on handling complaints through the application was scheduled for November 12.

Waste management was another key issue discussed during the meeting. The GBA will conduct an Information, Education and Communication (IEC) campaign to raise awareness among citizens about the segregation of wet and dry waste. The campaign will also focus on the proper disposal of construction and demolition (C & D) waste. The initiative aims to improve waste management practices and encourage greater public participation in maintaining cleanliness across the city.