Scouting Report: Who Is On The Field For U.S. Tungsten Ahead Of The 2027 Rule

Position: Explorer and developer at a past-producing underground tungsten mine.

Home field: The IMA Mine, on 22 patented claims in east-central Idaho, which produced approximately 199,449 MTUs of WO3 between 1945 and 1957.

Stat line: On October 29, the company reported a newly identified 360 portal vein, with hole AT26-58S cutting 18.9 feet grading 0.54% WO3. Its mineral resource estimate includes 316,000 tonnes Indicated at 0.55% WO3 and 2,178,000 tonnes Inferred at 0.55% WO3.

Bench depth: Surface tailings with an Indicated resource of 267,000 tonnes at 0.15% WO3.

Next play: The company expects to complete a Preliminary Economic Assessment before year-end 2026.

Position: Producer of tungsten concentrate.

Home field: The Sangdong tungsten mine in South Korea, where Phase I was in commissioning and ramp-up as of the company's second quarter report.

Stat line: For the second quarter of 2026, Almonty reported revenue of C$43.0 million, up 498% from a year earlier, and cash of about C$1.2 billion at June 30, 2026, after closing US$800 million of convertible senior notes.

Bench depth: The Panasqueira mine in Portugal and the Gentung tungsten project in Montana, plus a fully permitted Phase II expansion at Sangdong that would raise capacity to up to 1.2 million tonnes per year.

Next play: The company lists the Sangdong Phase II expansion, a tungsten oxide facility in South Korea, Gentung and the Panasqueira extension among its upcoming milestones.

The Report in Short

The roster spans every stage, from a concentrate producer to developers with completed studies to explorers drilling for the first time. Western Star's line is the earliest of the group: a mapped contact, a positioned 17-hole program and assays pending, with the January 2027 procurement deadline as the policy backdrop.

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This article is being distributed by U.S. Metal News, which is wholly owned and operated by Market Equities Limited (“MEL”), a company incorporated under the laws of Ireland. MEL has been paid directly by Western Star Resources Inc. under an Investor Awareness Agreement dated September 11, 2026, covering branding, communications, advisory and general consulting services, including weekly ticker tag articles and news-based tags, which has been renewed on the same terms. MEL also expects to receive further compensation as part of an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company. No further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material, including this article, has been reviewed and approved by Western Star Resources Inc.. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision.

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Cautionary Note Regarding Exploration Results. Western Star has not defined any mineral resource or mineral reserve at Eagle Point or its other properties. Magnetic surveys measure a physical rock property and do not detect tungsten; scheelite is not magnetic, and the magnetic interpretation described in this publication is conceptual and requires confirmation by drilling. The planned drill program has not commenced and remains subject to logistics and applicable permitting. Sample LH705 and the LH700 to LH711 suite were not collected by or under the supervision of the Company, and the Qualified Person has not verified their sampling or analytical procedures. The technical information in the Company's releases was reviewed and approved by Jasper Mowatt, MIMMM, MAusIMM, a consultant to the Company and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101 who is not independent of the Company. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the Company's releases. References to U.S. defense procurement rules are provided for context only and do not imply that the Company will receive any contract or benefit.

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Forward-Looking Statements. This publication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as“expects,”“anticipates,”“intends,”“plans,”“targets,”“may,”“will,”“could,”“should,”“believes,”“estimates,”“potential” and similar expressions, and include, without limitation, statements regarding the interpretation of the Eagle Point magnetic survey, the planned drill programs in New Mexico and Nevada, pending assay results, permitting, and future exploration plans of Western Star Resources, and the plans, guidance and timelines of the other companies mentioned, as stated in their own news releases and filings. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including exploration and development results, permitting and regulatory decisions, the availability of financing, commodity prices, construction and operating risks, and general economic conditions. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this publication, and we undertake no obligation to update them except as required by law.

SOURCE U.S. Metal News