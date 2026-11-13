Retail Industry In The Philippines: USD 68.67 Billion By 2032 With Online Retail Segment Growing Fastest At A 7.95% CAGR, Reports Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the Philippines retail market size is projected to grow from USD 44.51 billion in 2026 and USD 48.01 billion in 2027 to USD 68.67 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 7.42% between 2027 and 2032. Rising household incomes and wider adoption of digital payments are supporting retail demand across grocery stores, convenience outlets, and online channels in the Philippines. The availability of diverse payment options is encouraging higher spending at convenience stores, while targeted online promotions are complementing the differentiated offerings of physical retail formats. However, rising electricity and logistics costs are increasing operating expenses and placing pressure on retailer margins. Convenience operators are therefore focusing on increasing basket sizes within existing stores, while grocery delivery services are prioritizing order volumes and fulfillment efficiency to improve profitability.

Philippines Retail Market Growth Drivers

Digital Payments Expanding Retail Customer Reach

Wider adoption of digital payments is expanding checkout access and helping convenience stores reach more customers in the Philippines. The growing use of cashless payment methods is encouraging retailers to offer convenient checkout options and attract customers who prefer digital transactions. Philippine Seven has expanded card-payment acceptance across its 7-Eleven store network, with the initiative helping generate additional sales and attract new customers with larger average basket sizes. This highlights the role of digital payment infrastructure in supporting customer acquisition and increasing spending within existing convenience stores, beyond its function as a checkout convenience.

Convenience Food Retailing Expanding Store-Level Opportunities

Convenience-oriented food retailing is enabling operators to make greater use of established store networks while supporting future expansion. Philippine Seven has expanded its ready-to-eat food offerings, including rice meals, sandwiches, and snack products, across its convenience store network. This provides food suppliers with broader access to consumers while giving retailers additional opportunities to increase store visits and strengthen the convenience format. Expanding prepared-food assortments also allows retailers to offer more choices through existing outlets, enabling food category growth without depending entirely on the opening of new stores.

Improved Logistics Infrastructure Supporting Retail Supply Chains

Improvements to logistics infrastructure can strengthen retail supply chains by restoring freight connections and improving the movement of goods between regions. The reopening of the San Juanico Bridge to cargo trucks has improved transport access between Samar and Leyte, supporting the movement of retail products across the two islands. Better freight connectivity can help retailers maintain more reliable store replenishment and reduce disruptions caused by limited transport routes. The capacity and weight restrictions on restored routes will continue to influence the volume of goods that retailers can move between distribution points and stores.

Jayveer V, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence says,“The Philippines retail market is supported by rising consumer spending, expanding digital payments, convenience-focused retail formats, and improving logistics infrastructure. Mordor Intelligence combines reported market data with consistent research practices to provide decision-makers with a structured, comparable view of these developments.”

Key Segments Covered in the Philippines Retail Market Report

By Product Category

Food and Beverage

Apparel and Footwear

Consumer Electronics and Appliances

Home and Furniture

Health, Beauty and Personal Care

Others

By Distribution Channel



Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Department Stores

Convenience Stores and Mini-markets

Specialty Stores

Traditional (Warung / Kiosks)

Online

By Payment Method

Cash

Debit & Credit Cards

E-Wallets

Bank Transfers / Pay-Later

By Geography

Luzon

Visayas

Mindanao

Philippines Retail Market Analysis By Region

Mindanao is the fastest-growing geography in the Philippines retail market. Retail activity is expanding through both small-format stores and organized grocery outlets across the region. Packworks' app-network data showed increased activity among sari-sari stores in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), while Puregold Price Club Inc. expanded its supermarket presence with a new branch in Sindangan, Zamboanga del Norte. These developments highlight the growing role of both independent neighborhood stores and organized retail formats in improving consumer access across different parts of Mindanao.

Luzon is the largest geography in the Philippines retail market. Retail activity in the region is being supported by the expansion of neighborhood grocery formats and improved consumer access to essential products. Alfamart Philippines has continued expanding its minimart network across Luzon, with stores primarily located in residential neighborhoods. This expansion is strengthening the region's retail supply base by bringing grocery and convenience offerings closer to consumers and increasing access to organized retail formats.

Visayas is expanding its retail presence through the development of stores that offer multiple product categories and services to provincial communities. Metro Retail Stores Group has expanded its presence in the region with stores combining grocery, department-store, and home-lifestyle offerings. The expansion is improving access to different retail formats while enabling the company to serve a broader customer base across provincial markets. At the same time, rising operating costs related to utilities, personnel, maintenance, and contracted services are increasing cost pressures. Revenue growth and effective cost management can help retailers support further expansion while managing a larger operating expense base.

Overview – Philippines Retail Industry



Study Period 2021 - 2032 Market Size in 2026 USD 44.51 Billion Market Size in 2027 USD 48.01 Billion Market Size Forecast 2032 USD 68.67 Billion Industry Expansion Growing at a CAGR of 7.42% during 2027-2032 Segments Covered By Product Category, By Distribution Channel, By Payment Method and By Geography Customization Scope Choose tailored purchase options designed to align precisely with your research requirements.



Key Companies Covered in Philippines Retail Market

SM Investments Corp. (SM Retail Inc.)

Puregold Price Club Inc.

Robinsons Retail Holdings Inc.

Metro Retail Stores Group Inc.

SSI Group Philippines

Rustan Supercenters Inc.

Alfamart Philippines

Philippine Seven Corp. (7-Eleven)

Golden ABC Inc.

Mercury Drug Corp.

Rose Pharmacy Inc.

Ever Bilena Cosmetics Inc.

AllDay Marts Inc.

Landers Superstore / S&R

Gaisano Capital Group

Prince Retail Group

WalterMart (WM Retail)

LCC Supermarket

Davao Central Warehouse Club Inc.



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