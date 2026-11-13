Streamex Corp. Announces Monthly GLDY Reserve Report
|GLDY Reserve Attestation Summary
|Apr 30, 2026
|May 31, 2026
|Jun 30, 2026
|Jul 31, 2026
|Aug 31, 2026
|Sep 30, 2026
|Examination standard
|AICPA attestation standards (SSAE)
|GLDY redeemable tokens outstanding
|3,077.727598
|3,102.101064
|3,111.047523
|3,133.439783
|3,143.867870
|3,350.519190
|Total redemption assets (fine troy oz of gold)
|3,077.727601
|3,102.103500
|3,111.050240
|3,133.442324
|3,143.868516
|3,350.520232
|Surplus (deficit)
|0.000003
|0.002436
|0.002717
|0.002541
|0.000646
|0.001042
|Asset-backing coverage
|≥ 100%
|≥ 100%
|≥ 100%
|≥ 100%
|≥ 100%
|≥ 100%
|Examiner's opinion
|Unmodified
|Unmodified
|Unmodified
|Unmodified
|Unmodified
|Unmodified
Note: Figures are presented as of each report date and are subject to the scope, criteria, and limitations described in the independent accountants' examination reports. The examinations address management's reserve assertion and are separate from the Company's annual audited financial statements.
Henry McPhie, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Streamex, said:
“Independent assurance is the foundation of institutional trust. Our continual third-party reserve attestations confirm that the gold backing every GLDY token is real, accounted for, and verifiable, not just on-chain.”
Ongoing Transparency
GLDY is a gold-backed, yield-bearing tokenized security that pays a 3.5% target yield in additional gold through gold leasing. Investors can view real-time GLDY data, including NAV and reserves, at and via the Chainlink Proof of Reserves Oracle at . GLDY is available for purchase at app.streamex.com.
About Streamex Corp.
Streamex Corp. (NASDAQ: STEX) is a technology and infrastructure company focused on the tokenization and digitalization of commodity real-world assets. Streamex delivers institutional-grade solutions that bridge traditional finance and blockchain-enabled markets through secure, regulated, and yield-bearing financial instruments.
For more information, visit .
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding Streamex's business strategy, future growth, product development, the cadence and results of reserve attestations, and the expected performance of GLDY. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Streamex's control, and actual results may differ materially. Factors that could cause such differences include, among others, market conditions, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic factors affecting digital asset markets. A discussion of these and other factors is set forth in Streamex's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as may be supplemented or updated by Streamex's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Streamex undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.
Contacts
|Streamex Press & Investor Relations
|Laura Kiernan
|Henry McPhie
|Head of Investor Relations, Streamex Corp.
|Chief Executive Officer, Streamex Corp.
|... | 1-914-598-7733
|| X.com/streamex
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