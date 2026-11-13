Streamex Corp. Announces Monthly GLDY Reserve Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WINTER PARK, Fla., Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamex Corp. (“Streamex” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: STEX), a technology company building the future of the commodity markets through tokenization, today announced that its independent registered public accounting firm has completed additional independent monthly examinations of the reserves backing GLDY, the Company's gold-backed, yield-bearing tokenized security. The examination covers gold in reserve and gold on lease between April 1 and September 30, 2026, and marks the continuation of monthly reporting Streamex intends to conduct on an ongoing basis.

GLDY tokens are subject to an independent examination on management's assertion that each GLDY token is backed by at least one troy ounce of gold. Our independent registered public accounting firm's reports have been made publicly available at . Investors are encouraged to read these reports in their entirety.

This is a continuation of monthly examinations, conducted on a monthly basis. Streamex is committed to making the results of these independent reserve examinations publicly available upon completion. These monthly examinations are in addition to a year-end audit giving investors additional confidence that GLDY tokens are backed by at least one troy ounce of gold.

Attestation Details Under the engagement, our registered public accounting firm performs an examination, conducted in accordance with the attestation standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), of management's assertion regarding the gold held for the benefit of GLDY token holders. The examination evaluates management's assertion that, as of each report date, the total redemption assets held, measured in fine troy ounces of gold, are equal to or greater than the total GLDY redeemable tokens outstanding. The reserve position reflects gold held in approved vaults for the benefit of token holders together with gold deployed under the Company's leasing program with Monetary Metals, in which the Company retains title to the leased gold throughout the lease term. An examination provides reasonable assurance and results in the expression of an independent opinion on management's assertion. Streamex makes each completed attestation available to investors as part of its broader commitment to independent, third-party attestation of GLDY's reserves. All monthly attestations completed to date can be viewed here: . The following summarizes the results of the April through September 2026 examinations:

GLDY Reserve Attestation Summary Apr 30, 2026 May 31, 2026 Jun 30, 2026 Jul 31, 2026 Aug 31, 2026 Sep 30, 2026 Examination standard AICPA attestation standards (SSAE) GLDY redeemable tokens outstanding 3,077.727598 3,102.101064 3,111.047523 3,133.439783 3,143.867870 3,350.519190 Total redemption assets (fine troy oz of gold) 3,077.727601 3,102.103500 3,111.050240 3,133.442324 3,143.868516 3,350.520232 Surplus (deficit) 0.000003 0.002436 0.002717 0.002541 0.000646 0.001042 Asset-backing coverage ≥ 100% ≥ 100% ≥ 100% ≥ 100% ≥ 100% ≥ 100% Examiner's opinion Unmodified Unmodified Unmodified Unmodified Unmodified Unmodified

Note: Figures are presented as of each report date and are subject to the scope, criteria, and limitations described in the independent accountants' examination reports. The examinations address management's reserve assertion and are separate from the Company's annual audited financial statements.

Henry McPhie, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Streamex, said:

“Independent assurance is the foundation of institutional trust. Our continual third-party reserve attestations confirm that the gold backing every GLDY token is real, accounted for, and verifiable, not just on-chain.”

Ongoing Transparency

GLDY is a gold-backed, yield-bearing tokenized security that pays a 3.5% target yield in additional gold through gold leasing. Investors can view real-time GLDY data, including NAV and reserves, at and via the Chainlink Proof of Reserves Oracle at . GLDY is available for purchase at app.streamex.com.

About Streamex Corp.

Streamex Corp. (NASDAQ: STEX) is a technology and infrastructure company focused on the tokenization and digitalization of commodity real-world assets. Streamex delivers institutional-grade solutions that bridge traditional finance and blockchain-enabled markets through secure, regulated, and yield-bearing financial instruments.

For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding Streamex's business strategy, future growth, product development, the cadence and results of reserve attestations, and the expected performance of GLDY. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Streamex's control, and actual results may differ materially. Factors that could cause such differences include, among others, market conditions, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic factors affecting digital asset markets. A discussion of these and other factors is set forth in Streamex's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as may be supplemented or updated by Streamex's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Streamex undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Contacts

Streamex Press & Investor Relations Laura Kiernan Henry McPhie Head of Investor Relations, Streamex Corp. Chief Executive Officer, Streamex Corp. ... | 1-914-598-7733 | X.com/streamex



