One Bullion Advances Maitengwe Gold Project Toward Field Verification And Planned Drill Testing
|Reconnaissance Setting
|Principal Geological Question
|Southwestern curved bands and magnetic necks
|Are local bends or contacts deformed, altered and supported by in-situ gold/pathfinder geochemistry, or do they reflect primary lithology?
|Central and south-central compact sources
|Do the margins of magnetic bodies coincide with favorable host contacts or strain zones, rather than unmineralized intrusive margins?
|Eastern lens array and discordant body termination
|Do intersecting trends represent a meaningful structural junction, or a younger dyke and unrelated magnetic sources?
|Northern-cap banded system
|Can a bend and parallel magnetic contacts be demonstrated in bedrock, and is there reproducible geological and geochemical evidence for prioritized testing?
The list is a framework for testing competing geological interpretations. Neither the number of interpreted features nor their magnetic prominence indicates a corresponding number of gold deposits.
Proposed Staged Exploration Program
Stage 1 - Validate data and assess the ground
Reconcile airborne survey grids and quality control with historical datasets and current license boundaries; conduct focused geological and structural mapping where outcrop is accessible; determine Kalahari cover thickness and the presence of residual regolith; and complete orientation geochemical sampling using appropriate soil, saprolite or bedrock media. The objective is to confirm which geophysical features are geological, whether a sampling method is representative of underlying bedrock and which locations warrant more detailed work.
Stage 2 - Selective trenching and subsurface target definition
Where the cover profile, ground conditions and applicable approvals permit, excavate short, targeted trenches or test windows across verified contacts and structural positions. The purpose is to expose and log lithology, foliation, veining, alteration and possible sulfides and to obtain spatially controlled channel samples. Where transported cover makes surface trenching or soils ineffective, the Company may instead use a suitable shallow subsurface technique to sample the weathered-bedrock interface. The Company is not announcing a blanket trenching commitment; excavation lengths and locations will follow field results and site-specific approvals.
Stage 3 - Conditional RC drilling and follow-up
Advance targets to a staged first-pass RC program only after they demonstrate a defensible combination of geology, structure and appropriately verified geochemistry, or where a tightly scoped geological scout test is justified. Initial holes are expected to focus on the shallow bedrock and interpreted structural geometry, with orientations and depths determined from field results rather than fixed from desktop maps. Follow-up RC, and potentially oriented diamond drilling, would be contingent on geological observations, assay results and the ability to test continuity. No definitive drill-hole count, meterage, mobilization date or exploration budget is being committed in this release.
Technical Objectives and Decision Criteria
The proposed work is designed to (i) identify the rock packages and structures associated with each geophysical feature; (ii) determine whether sampling beneath cover provides meaningful, repeatable gold and pathfinder results; (iii) test the orientation, width and continuity of any mineralized structures indicated by surface or shallow work; and (iv) rank, advance or discontinue targets using explicit technical criteria. Targets that resolve as barren intrusive bodies, transported geochemical responses or unsupported geophysical features will be downgraded rather than drilled solely to complete a planned meterage.
Sampling, Quality Assurance and Environmental Controls
Future field samples will be documented with suitable location, lithological and sampling information. The planned quality-assurance/quality-control program will include appropriate certified reference materials, blanks, duplicates, and custody controls. Analysis will be by independent accredited laboratories using methods suited to the relevant sample media. Details of laboratory methods, sampling intervals, quality-control performance and any material assay results will be disclosed once the work has been completed and reviewed.
Through Premier Gold Resources (Pty) Ltd., the Company received Environmental Impact Statement approval for exploration on PL012/2018 from Botswana's Department of Environmental Protection. The approval is effective April 20, 2026 for two years, subject to applicable mitigation and monitoring requirements. That approval does not by itself authorize for all proposed activities across both Maitengwe licenses. The Company will confirm land access, environmental obligations, site-specific permits and health and safety controls before disturbing ground.
Exploration-Stage Caution
No new Maitengwe gold assay results, mineral resource estimates or mineral reserve estimates are disclosed in this news release. Interpretations of geophysical structures, geological models and priority areas remain preliminary and subject to ground verification. The presence of a magnetic feature, lithological contact or historical selective sample is not evidence of an economically mineralized deposit. The proposed program is exploratory in nature, and there can be no assurance that further work will identify mineralization of economic significance.
Regional Context and Google Earth Views
Figure A. Relative location of the Maitengwe and Vumba projects in northeastern Botswana, shown on a Google Earth base image. The yellow line marks the Botswana–Zimbabwe international boundary visible in the Google Earth view. Company overlays are provided for regional location context only and are not cadastral tenure outlines.
Figure B. Google Earth view of the Maitengwe RTP magnetic image with selected primary and secondary reconnaissance targets overlain. Red-highlighted markers identify first-pass priority targets and orange-highlighted markers identify secondary follow-up targets. Target labels summarize the geological question being tested at each location. This figure is interpretive and does not represent a drill collar plan or verified cadastral mapping.
These Google Earth figures are included to show the relationship of Maitengwe to the Company's Vumba Project and to illustrate how the interpreted target inventory is distributed across the Maitengwe magnetic dataset. They complement, and do not replace, the processed geophysical figures and enlarged target examples set out below.
Selected Figures - Maitengwe 2026 Exploration
Figure 2. Maitengwe 2026 airborne magnetic survey - filtered first vertical derivative of reduced-to-pole magnetics with a 15 m upward-continuation filter (RTP UP15 1VD). Original processed map supplied by Campbell & Walker Geophysics. Colored areas show the extent of the displayed processed product, not verified legal license boundaries; the irregular map edges and white interior gap do not independently establish the limits of survey acquisition or tenure. Magnetic features do not, on their own, establish gold mineralization.
Project-Wide Geophysical Reconnaissance
Figure 3. Preliminary reconnaissance areas plotted on reduced-to-pole magnetic imagery (interpretive raster, not cadastral license mapping). Red points indicate eight priority areas for initial field assessment; amber and blue points represent additional work areas. Colored circles are schematic reconnaissance envelopes, not mineralized extents, drilling approvals or surveyed collar locations. Target ranking is provisional and subject to validation by fieldwork and the Qualified Person.
Examples of Interpreted Structural Tests
Figure 4. Selected enlarged first-vertical-derivative magnetic imagery: (A) the western termination of an ENE-trending magnetic source near T19; and (B) a bend within the northern-cap magnetic system near T23. Both are conceptual geological investigation areas. Magnetic responses may reflect primary lithology, intrusive contacts, remanent magnetization or deformation; the presence of gold mineralization has not been established.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Tim Raymond, Pr.Sci.Nat., a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (NI 43-101). Mr Raymond provides independent geological consulting services to the Company through RAYMEX (Pty) Ltd and has conducted site visits to the Vumba Gold Project.
About One Bullion
One Bullion Ltd. (TSXV: OBUL) is a Toronto-based gold exploration company focused on advancing high-quality gold assets in Botswana, one of Africa's stable and established mining jurisdictions. Established in 2018, the Company controls approximately 8,004 km2 of prospective land across three greenstone belt-hosted gold projects, including Vumba, Kraaipan and Maitengwe. One Bullion's strategy centers on disciplined, data-driven exploration combining modern geological methods with advanced targeting to identify and test high-priority gold targets while maintaining a commitment to environmental stewardship, community engagement and long-term value creation for stakeholders.
Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding geological interpretations, the prospectivity of Maitengwe, the scope, sequence, timing and possible methods of fieldwork, sampling, trenching, shallow subsurface investigations and drilling; intended target ranking and technical objectives; future permitting and access; and potential future exploration results. Such statements are based on management's current assumptions and expectations, including access to funds, equipment, contractors, laboratories and required approvals, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual outcomes may differ materially because of adverse geological results, ineffective sampling media, inaccessible or restricted locations, permitting requirements, contractor or laboratory delays, costs, financing conditions, changes in priorities or other operational and market factors. There can be no assurance that proposed exploration will proceed as contemplated or discover mineralization of economic significance. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such information.
Contact Information:
Adam Berk, Chief Executive Officer
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KCSA Strategic Communications
Jack Perkins or Valter Pinto
T: 212-896-1254
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