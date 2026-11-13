Kaziranga Tragedy Shakes Assam: CM Sarma Says State Stands With Bereaved Families

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Nov 13 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday expressed deep anguish over a tragic accident in Kaziranga, saying the scale of the loss has shaken the entire state.

He assured the grieving families that they are not alone. In a post on X, Sarma said he was deeply distressed by the incident, which took place earlier in the day. He extended his condolences to every family that has lost a loved one. While no words can ease their pain, he said all of Assam stands with them in this hour of grief.

The Chief Minister said the government's foremost priority is to ensure that the injured receive the best possible medical care without delay.

He added that Minister Atul Bora has reached the site and is personally overseeing relief arrangements on the ground. Sarma also prayed for the swift recovery of the injured and for strength for the bereaved families as they come to terms with the devastating loss.

The Chief Minister's message came within hours of the accident, reflecting the urgency with which the state administration has moved to coordinate rescue and relief efforts. The presence of a senior minister at the spot is aimed at ensuring that treatment, transport of the injured and support to affected families are carried out without lapses.

At least 12 people were killed in a devastating head-on collision between a truck and a passenger vehicle near Rongajan in Assam's Kaziranga area on Friday, officials said.

According to preliminary information, the passenger Traveller was on its way from Bokakhat towards Nagaon when it collided with the oncoming truck. The impact of the collision was severe, leaving the passenger vehicle extensively damaged and trapping several occupants inside.

Most of the passengers travelling in the vehicle were reportedly students, though authorities were yet to release the identities of the victims.

Soon after the accident, residents rushed to the spot and joined police personnel in rescue operations. Emergency teams worked to extricate passengers trapped inside the mangled vehicle.

The injured were shifted to Kohora Model Hospital for immediate medical treatment.

The condition of some of the injured was not immediately known. Officials said the death toll rose to 12 as rescue and evacuation operations continued at the accident site.

Police have launched an investigation to ascertain the circumstances that led to the fatal collision.

It was not immediately clear whether speeding, poor visibility or any other factor contributed to the accident.