Kerala: No More Chasing Police Stations As State Goes Digital

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 13 (IANS) People who submit complaints to Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala can now track the action taken on their petitions through their mobile phones, doing away with the need to repeatedly contact police stations or the minister's office for updates.

On Friday, a new digital system has been introduced to coordinate the functioning of the Home Minister's office and the day-to-day operations of the Kerala Police. It has two portals, HM Acts and HOMeS, designed to improve public grievance redressal and help the minister monitor police functioning.

Under HM Acts, every complaint received by the Home Minister will be registered on the portal and forwarded to the concerned police station through iCoPS, the Kerala Police's main software platform.

Depending on the nature of the complaint, appropriate directions will be issued.

The progress of each petition can be monitored at every stage until it is disposed of.

Applicants will receive SMS updates on the action taken, including the final disposal of their complaints.

They can also use a link sent to their mobile phones to check the progress of their petitions.

The system is expected to improve coordination between the minister's office and police stations and make the handling of public grievances more transparent.

The second portal, HOMeS (Home Department Operations, Monitoring and e-Services), will give the Home Minister access to real-time information on police functioning and major crimes across the state.

Its main feature is a crime monitoring dashboard through which the minister can access details of every FIR registered in the state each day.

This will do away with the need to collect information separately from police stations, as consolidated crime statistics will be available on the portal.

The system will also generate special alerts in cases requiring urgent attention, including incidents of missing children.

An important feature of the dashboard is that confidential crime-related information and personal details will remain protected and will not be made public.

Chennithala said the new system would make his office more efficient and help avoid delays in handling public complaints.

“This has been made possible by the IT experts of the Kerala Police,” said Chennithala.

He urged people submitting petitions to provide their mobile phone numbers so that they could receive updates and track the action taken.

The State Police Chief has also instructed all police stations to act swiftly on complaints involving serious matters, the minister said.