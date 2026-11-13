EU Leaders Meet In Dublin To Discuss AI, Ukraine Peace Talks

MENAFN - IANS) Dublin, Nov 13 (IANS) European Union (EU) leaders gathered in the Irish capital of Dublin on Friday for an informal summit focusing on Artificial Intelligence (AI), economic competitiveness and the latest diplomatic efforts to end the Ukraine conflict.

The meeting, chaired by European Council President Antonio Costa and hosted by Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin, brings together leaders of the EU's 27 member states at the Convention Centre Dublin.

According to the European Council, the summit marks the first dedicated strategic discussion on AI among EU leaders, with a focus on strengthening Europe's competitiveness, reducing technological dependencies and developing its own AI capabilities.

Leaders are expected to exchange views with Arthur Mensch, CEO of French AI company Mistral, on Europe's position in the global AI landscape. Nobel Prize laureate Geoffrey Hinton will join discussions on AI safety, cybersecurity, employment and the wider impact of the technology on society.

The Ukraine conflict is another key topic. Leaders will review recent peace talks in Abu Dhabi and discuss Europe's role in negotiations, including efforts to develop a common EU position and provide security guarantees for Ukraine.

Friday's meeting follows the ninth European Political Community (EPC) summit held at the same venue on Thursday, Xinhua News Agency reported. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Thursday that the European Union (EU) is preparing its 22nd sanctions package against Russia and a proposal to address Ukraine's financial needs in 2027.

Speaking to reporters at the beginning of the EPC summit in the Irish capital of Dublin, von der Leyen said both proposals would be presented before the next European Council meeting.

"We will come with the sanctions package and the proposal for the financial needs before the next European Council," she said.

Von der Leyen also welcomed the recent peace talks in Abu Dhabi and stressed the importance of European representation in negotiations to safeguard the bloc's interests.

"We will support Ukraine, be it in wartime or be it in peacetime," she added.

–IANS

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