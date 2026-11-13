MP: Scindia Targets Congress Over 'Empty Treasury' Remark, Defends BJP's Welfare Spending

MENAFN - IANS) Pichhore, Nov 13 (IANS) Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday targeted the Congress over its claims that Madhya Pradesh's Treasury was empty during its tenure, saying the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government believes public money should be used for the welfare of women, farmers, youth and the poor.

Addressing a programme in Pichhore in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district, Scindia said the BJP government had made welfare spending a priority and was ensuring that financial assistance reached beneficiaries directly instead of passing through middlemen.

"Congress used to say that the state Treasury was empty, but the BJP government's clear commitment is that the Treasury belongs to women, farmers, youth and the poor," he said.

Scindia represents the Guna Lok Sabha constituency, under which Pichhore falls.

His remarks at the programme carried a political message, as he sought to contrast the Congress's record in government with the BJP's model of direct benefit transfers and welfare schemes.

He said the Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana was not merely a financial assistance programme but an initiative aimed at making women economically independent and strengthening their role in families and society.

"When women become economically strong, families and society also become strong," Scindia added.

He also said that loans being provided to women associated with self-help groups would create opportunities for self-employment and entrepreneurship, enabling them to play a greater role in the development process.

During the programme, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav transferred the 42nd instalment of the Ladli Behna scheme, amounting to more than Rs 1,831 crore, into the bank accounts of over 1.24 crore women beneficiaries.

Loans worth more than Rs 200 crore were also disbursed to women associated with self-help groups.

In a significant announcement for the region, Chief Minister Yadav declared that Pichhore would be made a separate district.