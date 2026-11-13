Odisha To Showcase Heritage, Tribal Art At IITF-2026

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Nov 13 (IANS) Odisha will showcase its rich civilisational heritage, traditional excellence, diverse resources, entrepreneurial potential and emerging economic opportunities at the 45th India International Trade Fair (IITF)-2026, being held in New Delhi from November 13 to 27, 2026.

According to an official statement released on Friday, Odisha Chief Secretary Anu Garg will inaugurate the Odisha Pavilion at the IITF-2026, considered one of India's premier platforms for trade, commerce, industry and cultural exchange.

In line with this year's theme, 'Vikash aur Virasat', Odisha will showcase its cultural heritage, traditional strengths, diverse resources and emerging economic opportunities.

The Odisha Pavilion, representing the central message of 'Where Virasat Inspires Vikas', will bring together the state's rich legacy and its contemporary development aspirations. The state government, in its statement, asserted that Odisha's participation brings alive the enduring story of a land where heritage and progress move together.

“The State is translating its traditional strengths, natural resources, indigenous knowledge and human potential into new opportunities through enterprise, innovation, value addition and sustainable growth,” the government said.

It further outlined that the Odisha Pavilion will bring together a wide spectrum of products, achievements and initiatives represented by various departments, agencies, institutions, cooperatives, producer organisations and entrepreneurs of the State.

It will offer visitors an opportunity to experience Odisha's distinctive identity through its exquisite handlooms, GI-tagged products, handicrafts, tribal art, agricultural produce, forest-based products, dairy products, rural enterprises and tourism offerings.

A special attraction will be the display of Odisha's celebrated handloom and handicraft traditions, including Sambalpuri textiles, cotton, tussar and silk products, Pattachitra paintings, palm-leaf engravings, silver filigree, Dhokra craft, stone and wood carvings, applique work and other traditional creations.

Women's entrepreneurship and grassroots enterprise will find a distinctive expression through Mission Shakti, showcasing products made by Self-Help Groups (SHGs), including Sabai grass crafts, tribal jewellery, Paper Mache, millet-based products, ready-to-eat delicacies, handlooms and handicrafts.

The Pavilion will also highlight Odisha's tribal heritage and biodiversity through the traditional paintings of Gond and LanjiaSaora communities, the distinctive Dongaria Kondh shawl, Minor Forest Produce, value-added tribal products and Koraput Coffee.

"These exhibits will celebrate indigenous knowledge, cultural identity and the contribution of tribal communities to the State's economy," the government noted.

The State's economic and business potential will receive particular attention through dedicated Export and B2B platforms. Odisha's cooperative dairy movement, represented by OMFED, will showcase its dairy products along with organic Kandhamal Haldi, while Odisha Tourism will invite visitors to discover the State's timeless destinations, pristine beaches and its vibrant cultural and tribal landscapes.