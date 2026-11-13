Faridabad: Man Allegedly Beats Stray Dog With Stick Despite Locals' Attempts To Stop Him

A man allegedly beat up an innocent dog with a stick in Faridabad and the local residents tried to intervene in the alleged incident of animal abuse. The incident has sparked outrage on social media.

An online video of the incident seems to show a man emerging from his home with a stick and repeatedly hitting the dog. The animal is seen trying to move away as the man continues the assault.

According to the account accompanying the video, residents tried to stop the man and objected to his actions. However, he allegedly ignored their appeals and continued hitting the animal.

Watch Video

Sameer Khan came out of his house with a stick and brutally beat a dog in Faridabad.

Locals tried to stop him, he didn't listen.

You decide who the real animal is here - Sameer Khan or the dog. Team Hindu United (@TeamHinduUnited) November 13, 2026

Suspected Animal Cruelty Video Sparks Outrage

Users of social media have reacted strongly to the footage and several have called for stringent action against the man. The incident has also sparked new concerns on treatment toward stray animals, and need for timely intervention when cases of animal abuse are reported.

The man featured in the viral social media post has been identified as Sameer Khan. However, his identity and the circumstances surrounding the incident have not been independently verified.

It's not known when the incident took place, what caused the confrontation or if the dog was seriously injured.

The video has led to calls for an inquiry and appropriate legal action. Animal welfare advocates and social media users have urged authorities to identify the people involved, establish the facts and ensure that the dog receives medical attention.

No independently confirmed information is available at the time of writing regarding a police complaint, the man's arrest or the dog's medical condition.

The incident is another reminder of the importance of reporting suspected animal cruelty and providing immediate help to animals in distress.