Delhi Chhath Puja 2026: 11-Km Munak Canal Ghat Opens, Check Facilities For Devotees

Delhi has unveiled a major new facility for Chhath Puja 2026, with an 11-kilometre stretch along the Munak Canal transformed into dedicated ghats for devotees. The project, developed under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's government, aims to provide a cleaner, safer and more organised space for performing traditional rituals.

On November 12, BJP National President Nitin Nabin inaugurated the newly developed facility in the presence of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. The initiative is expected to benefit thousands of families, particularly those from Bihar, eastern Uttar Pradesh and the Purvanchal region living in Delhi.

Munak Canal Chhath Ghat: 11-Km Stretch Developed

The newly developed ghats extend from the Outer Ring Road towards the Inderlok area, covering approximately 11 kilometres along both banks of the Munak Canal.

The Delhi government's Irrigation and Flood Control Department undertook the development work to transform a previously neglected stretch into a functional public space for religious gatherings.

According to official information, around 1,400 truckloads of garbage and construction debris were removed during the project. The development involved an investment of approximately Rs 115.29 crore, covering ghat construction, access routes and beautification.

Chhath Puja Facilities: Changing Rooms, Toilets And CCTV

The new facility includes permanent steps and cemented pathways to help devotees reach the water easily. Other amenities include changing rooms for women, public toilets, seating benches and lighting arrangements.

CCTV cameras have also been included to strengthen security during the festival. Tents and additional arrangements are being made to help visitors cope with the November cold.

The project also features plans for greenery, fountains and three bridges to improve movement between the two sides of the canal. Some development work is scheduled to be completed in phases.

Munak Canal Water Quality: Special Arrangements For Chhath

Clean water is essential for Chhath rituals, particularly during the morning and evening offerings to the Sun God.

According to Delhi Jal Board officials, water will be released into the Munak Canal from the Haiderpur Water Treatment Plant to maintain its flow during the celebrations.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has also highlighted arrangements for maintaining water flow and installing fountains at different locations to improve the surroundings.

Delhi Chhath Puja 2026: 1,482 Ghats Across 996 Locations

The Munak Canal project is part of a wider preparation drive across the capital. Delhi is developing 1,482 Chhath ghats at 996 locations this year, compared with 1,326 ghats last year.

As many as 74 agencies are involved in the preparations, with 155 projects covering ghats and related facilities.

The government has instructed officials to ensure adequate water, cleanliness, lighting, security, tents, toilets and changing rooms. Chhath Puja 2026 will be celebrated from November 13 to 16.

Why The New Ghats Matter For Delhi's Purvanchali Community

For families from Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh, Chhath is an important celebration rooted in faith, tradition and family customs. Crowded riverbanks, limited space and inadequate facilities have often created difficulties for devotees.

The new Munak Canal ghats are expected to benefit residents of Shalimar Bagh, Wazirpur, Model Town, Adarsh Nagar and Burari.

The project aims to make religious celebrations more accessible while improving the surrounding public infrastructure. Its success, however, will ultimately depend on how effectively cleanliness, water quality and safety arrangements function during the festival.