Azerbaijani MFA Offers Condolences To UAE Over Deadly Road Accident In Fujairah

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) following a deadly road accident in the Emirate of Fujairah that claimed 14 lives and left 30 people injured.

The ministry conveyed its condolences in a statement posted on its official X account, saying it was deeply saddened by reports of the accident.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims, and wish a speedy and full recovery to all those injured. We stand in solidarity with the UAE in this moment of grief," the statement said.

The accident involved 18 cars and five trucks, leaving 14 people dead and 30 others injured.

Fujairah Police said the crash occurred shortly before midnight on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Road, near the entrance to Fujairah, after a truck driver lost control of his vehicle.

The truck struck another vehicle before overturning and hitting several cars that had stopped due to slow-moving traffic. The collision triggered a fire involving multiple vehicles.

The crash ranks among the deadliest road accidents in the UAE.