Sisecam Highlights The Strategic Role Of Glass In The Low-Carbon Transition Of Cities At COP31

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) At an international panel organized at COP31, Sisecam shared research results demonstrating the critical role of high-performance glass in helping cities achieve their 2050 climate targets, while also introducing its innovative solutions that contribute to energy efficiency

ISTANBUL, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sisecam, a global player in the glass and chemicals sectors, participated as a Climate Supporter in the COP31 Climate Summit, which was held in Antalya between November 9-20. At the summit, Sisecam showcased its innovative glass solutions that contribute to energy efficiency, while also hosting a special panel with international experts to discuss the role of buildings and high-performance glass in the fight against climate change.

During the summit, the company both exhibited its innovative products that support energy efficiency in buildings and hosted a high-level panel addressing the strategic role of glass in cities' fight against climate change.

The panel, titled“The Strategic Role of Glass in Climate-Resilient Cities” and moderated by Sisecam CEO Can Yücel, evaluated how cities can be made more resilient to rising energy demands and climate risks, how energy consumption in buildings can be reduced, and the contributions that high-performance glass technologies can make to this transition. The session also addressed climate-compatible building solutions, data-driven renovation approaches, and how these solutions can be scaled up through standards, financing mechanisms, and public policies.

Dr. Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the International Energy Agency (IEA), attended the panel as the guest of honor. Other prominent speakers sharing their views included Claire O'Neill, UK Former Minister for Energy and Climate Change; Atila Erenler, Atila Erenler, Deputy Director General for Professional Services at the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change of Türkiye; İdil Gürsel, Deputy Head of Türkiye Infrastructure at the EBRD; and Prof. Dr. İpek Gürsel Dino, Faculty Member at the Middle East Technical University (METU) Department of Architecture.

One of the standout highlights of the panel was the presentation of the results of a joint research project conducted by Sisecam in collaboration with the Middle East Technical University Solar Energy Research and Applications Center (METU-GUNAM). The research revealed that high-performance coated glass can act as a major lever in helping cities achieve their 2050 climate targets by reducing the energy consumption of buildings. The findings of this study were shared with COP31 participants and the public for the first time.

High-Performance Glass Systems Can Prevent 13.1 million Tons of Carbon Emissions in Istanbul

Delivering the opening speech of the panel and emphasizing that the climate crisis is a shared responsibility that cannot be postponed, Sisecam CEO Can Yücel stated that reducing energy consumption is of great importance alongside the energy transition to reach net-zero targets.

Yücel expressed that Sisecam is focused on both transitioning the energy sources used in its production to more sustainable alternatives and reducing the energy demand of buildings through the high-performance glass technologies it develops. He added that the study carried out in cooperation with METU-GUNAM demonstrates the impact of correct material selection on a city scale with concrete data.

Pointing out that if high-performance glass is widely adopted in residential buildings in Istanbul, 13.1 million tons of carbon emissions could be prevented by 2050, Yücel noted that with proper prioritization, the unit cost of carbon reduction can drop to as low as 11 Euros per ton.

Emphasizing that glass is no longer just a construction material but a technology that directly affects energy performance, Yücel stated:

“This data clearly shows that glass is a strategic solution component in cities' processes of decarbonization and building resilience against climate change. Turning this potential into reality is only possible through strong cooperation among the public sector, private sector, and academia. Thanks to performance-oriented renovation programs, well-designed financing models, and targeted incentive mechanisms, we can reach our climate targets faster and at a lower cost. As Sisecam, we are ready to contribute to this collective transformation.”

The Future Energy Agenda: Cooling

Due to the effects of global warming, the cooling-related energy demand in Istanbul is expected to increase by 60% to 75% by 2050. This outlook reveals that energy efficiency in buildings is critical not only for reducing carbon emissions but also for strengthening the climate resilience of cities against rising temperatures.

The research conducted by Sisecam in cooperation with METU-GUNAM presents concrete data on the role that high-performance glass can play in this transition. According to the striking findings of the study, if high-performance coated glass is popularized in residences across Istanbul, the resulting carbon emission reduction would have an impact equivalent to:



The carbon emissions of approximately 231 thousand households over 25 years, The annual carbon emissions of approximately 2.8 million passenger cars.

The research results show that correct material choices and energy-efficient building solutions can serve as a powerful lever for cities to both reach their climate targets and alleviate the energy pressure stemming from increasing cooling demands. It is particularly highlighted that energy-efficiency-oriented renovations to be carried out on the existing building stock represent one of the most important solution areas that can generate high impact at a low cost.

The Transformative Power of Glass

With its production power across 13 countries on four continents and a global network reaching more than 150 countries, Sisecam uses the transformative power of materials for a better life. It continues to contribute to the construction of a sustainable future with its high-performance glass that supports energy efficiency and solar energy glass that contributes to renewable energy solutions.

About Sisecam

Sisecam is a story of progress...

Founded in 1935 by İş Bankası with the vision, Sisecam was established to build Türkiye's glass industry. Over the decades, Sisecam has grown from a local initiative into a global player in glass and chemicals. As the only global company operating in all core areas of glass production, Sisecam is one of the world's top five producers in its sectors.

Sisecam operates across four continents and 13 countries, including Türkiye, Italy, Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Russia, Georgia, Ukraine, Egypt, India, and the United States. Sisecam plays a pioneering role in flat glass, glassware, glass packaging, chemicals, auto glass, glass fiber, mining, energy, and recycling industries. By placing innovation and technology at the core of its operations, Sisecam delivers its products to customers in over 150 countries through its robust supply chain.

Sisecam makes a meaningful difference in its industries with 90 years of expertise, a skilled workforce, and the use of smart technologies. Supported by almost 23,000 employees, Sisecam is steadily advancing toward its goal of becoming one of the top three global producers in its core industries.

With its CareForNext strategy, Sisecam works to ensure the sustainability of the glass and chemicals industries from the perspectives of protecting the planet, empowering communities, and transforming lives in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Sisecam is pursuing a better future through technology and innovation and continues its story of progress together with its entire ecosystem.

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