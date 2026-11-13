Mackenson Thomas Invites Families To Write Their Baby's First Story In“Dear Baby! Once Upon A Time!”

Part bedtime story, part family journal, DEAR BABY! ONCE UPON A TIME! invites parents to capture the emotions and milestones of welcoming a child.

Blending a read-aloud story with space for personal memories, the book helps parents preserve the love surrounding a child's arrival.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A child's first story begins long before the child can remember it. In“Dear Baby! Once Upon a Time!,” published by Spines, Mackenson Thomas invites parents to preserve that beginning in their own words. Combining an affectionate narrative with spaces for family contributions, the book creates an opportunity to record the anticipation, small details and emotions surrounding a baby's arrival, then share those memories as the child grows.The book's central idea is personal: Every family has a story that a child cannot recall firsthand. The months of waiting, the day of birth and the first meeting hold details that can become part of a family's shared history. Thomas provides a framework for capturing those experiences while leaving room for each family's voice.Addressed directly to the baby, the narrative moves from the time before birth to the wonder of welcoming a new family member. Parents are invited to add a child's name, birth information and their own recollections. Prompts encourage them to describe the day their baby arrived, including details as specific as the weather and the appearance of the sky.These ordinary observations give the book its intimate focus. A date records when an event happened; a parent's account can preserve what that moment felt like. By bringing both together, the book offers families a way to create a record that can later be read aloud, revisited and passed along.The format gives parents two complementary roles: reader and contributor. They can share Thomas' words of affection while adding the experiences that make the story their own. The result is a keepsake shaped by the people who fill its pages, with personal entries becoming part of the reading experience.For those seeking a baby shower gift or a way to mark a newborn's arrival, the book offers an activity as well as a reading experience. Its open writing spaces invite reflection during a period filled with new routines and discoveries. Families can begin with a few details and return to their entries when they have more to share.At its emotional center is a repeated assurance that the child is loved. The closing passages express hopes for kindness, peace, health and joy, extending the story beyond the day of birth toward the life ahead.Author insight“I wanted to give families a place to tell a child, in their own words, how deeply they were loved before they could remember. The details may be small, but together they become a story that belongs to that child.”“Dear Baby! Once Upon a Time!” is available now in print-on-demand.About the authorMackenson Thomas is the author of“Dear Baby! Once Upon a Time!,” a family keepsake that combines an affectionate narrative with opportunities for parents to document their own experiences. The book centers on welcoming a child, preserving personal memories and expressing lasting love through shared storytelling.Book DetailsTitle: Dear Baby! Once Upon a Time!Author: Mackenson ThomasPublisher: SpinesISBN: 9798906574442 (hardcover); 9798906574435 (paperback)Availability: You can find this book on Amazon and major retailers worldwide.Published with Spines, the world's first tech-driven publishing platform.

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Mackenson Thomas Invites Families to Write Their Baby's First Story in“Dear Baby! Once Upon a Time!” News Provided By Spines November 13, 2026, 12:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Movie Industry



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