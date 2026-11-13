MWE At Shenzhen's CEC Smarthub Ahead Of APEC 2026

The street-level exterior of China Electronics Corporation's CEC SmartHub in Huaqiangbei, Shenzhen.

Two 49-inch MWE Shop Window Advertising Display units at the street entrance of CEC SmartHub in Huaqiangbei, Shenzhen.

An MWE tripod photo booth alongside a 43-inch MWE Portable Semi Outdoor LCD Screen on wheels at CEC SmartHub.

The MWE 32 Inch Game Table inside CEC SmartHub displaying a board-game website homepage.

The MWE 10.1-Inch L-Shaped Desktop Digital Signage displayed next to a 10.1-inch MWE smart digital calendar at CEC SmartHub.

Ahead of the November 2026 APEC meeting in Shenzhen, Marvel Tech Group's MWE brand displays commercial signage and interactive hardware at CEC SmartHub.

SHENZHEN, CHINA, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ahead of the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen in November 2026, Marvel Tech Group's hardware brand MWE (Make Win Easy) is displaying its commercial signage and interactive hardware at CEC SmartHub (中国电子出海智汇舱) in the city's Huaqiangbei electronics district. The showcase takes place during China's APEC 2026 host year, which sets openness, innovation, and cooperation as its three priorities.A Shenzhen Hardware Brand in an Export-Facing VenueMarvel Tech Group was founded in Shenzhen in 2010, and its team brings industry experience dating back to 2008. Under the MWE brand, the company supplies commercial displays, digital signage, and interactive hardware for domestic and international markets.Located in Huaqiangbei, China Electronics Corporation's (CEC) SmartHub pairs physical product experience with overseas market support, business matching, and cross-border trade services. Inside the showroom, MWE has set up working commercial displays and interactive screens across different sizes, enclosure styles, and mounting formats.Commercial Displays for Storefronts, Entrances, and CountersAt the street entrance of CEC SmartHub, two 49-inch units of the MWE Shop Window Advertising Display stand inside the glass facade facing the pedestrian walkway. The model is built for street-facing retail windows and showrooms to display promotional visuals and product information to people passing outside.Inside the showroom, MWE also displays a 43-inch unit of the MWE Portable Semi Outdoor LCD Screen. Mounted on a wheeled base, this semi-outdoor poster screen can be rolled to entrances, semi-covered walkways, or check-in areas to post event notices and promotional messages.For counter space, the showcase includes the MWE 10.1-Inch L-Shaped Desktop Digital Signage. Its flat 10.1-inch screen rests on an L-shaped base for placement on a service counter or reception desk to show menus or product information.Interactive Touch Hardware and Broader Product LinesMWE also presents the MWE 32 Inch Game Table in the showroom. Built around a 32-inch touchscreen table format, the unit supports multiplayer touch for shared games, group learning, and small meetings.Alongside the commercial signage and gaming table, the CEC SmartHub display includes MWE photo-booth hardware in desktop and tripod formats and an MWE smart digital calendar that shows date and calendar information. Full product details and specifications for the commercial display and interactive lineup are available on MWE DISPLAY.About MWEMWE (Make Win Easy) is a hardware brand of Shenzhen-based Marvel Tech Group serving domestic and international markets. Its commercial display, digital signage, and interactive hardware lines are available at MWE DISPLAY.

Celia Liang

Marvel Tech Group Co., Ltd.

+86 15679783403

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MWE at Shenzhen's CEC SmartHub Ahead of APEC 2026 News Provided By Marvel Tech Group Co., Ltd. November 13, 2026, 12:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Retail, Technology



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