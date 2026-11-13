US Bill Proposes Fast-Track Phd Programme

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 13 (IANS) A bipartisan Bill introduced in the US House of Representatives would create a five-year Energy Department pilot for accelerated doctoral programmes in emerging technologies, with student support limited to US citizens, nationals and lawful permanent residents.

The Promoting High-skilled Doctoral Talent Act, introduced on Thursday by Republican Representative Vince Fong and Indian-American Democratic Representative Suhas Subramanyam, would authorise $250 million over fiscal years 2028 through 2032.

The proposed programmes would cover fields, including artificial intelligence, quantum science, semiconductors, cybersecurity and advanced manufacturing. They could include pathways that take students from a Bachelor's degree to a PhD.

Under the Bill, an accelerated doctoral programme would have to take at least one academic year less than a comparable programme at the same institution while maintaining academic and research standards.

The proposed pilot's definition of an eligible student is limited to "a citizen or national of the United States" or "an alien lawfully admitted for permanent residence in the United States".

Temporary visa holders, including those on F-1 student and H-1B work visas, would not qualify for direct student support under the pilot on the basis of those temporary statuses alone.

The restriction would apply to the proposed programme, not to all Energy Department doctoral aid.

The Bill does not change the rules governing those visas.

"America's economy and national security depends on us having a deep bench of skilled, capable, and credentialed American workers," Fong, who represents California's 20th Congressional district, he said in a statement.

"The PHD Talent Act gives students in the Central Valley and across the country a faster, clearer path to the advanced degrees these fields demand."

Subramanyam, who represents Virginia's 10th Congressional District, said the country faced a shortage of scientists, engineers and mathematicians.

"This bill shores up and strengthens our pipeline of researchers," he added.

"This will in turn help the next generation of students make breakthrough discoveries in science, health, and technology, solidifying our country's leadership in these fields."

The pilot would include doctoral fellowships and partnerships among universities, national laboratories and private industry.

Students would receive research experience, mentorship and workforce training, according to Fong's office.

Under the Bill, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright could not make a new award more than five years after the first award.

Payments could continue beyond that point to fulfil existing commitments to eligible students and complete required evaluations and reports.

The $250 million is an authorisation of appropriations, not money already appropriated or spent.

The proposal would need to become law and receive funding before the pilot could operate.

Fong's office said the legislation was developed in coordination with the Energy Department as part of the Genesis Mission, an initiative bringing together industry, academia and national laboratories around artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.

A companion Senate Bill, S. 5187, was introduced on July 30 by Democratic Senator Mark Warner of Virginia and Republican Senator Todd Young of Indiana. It was referred to the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources.