Decision On Merger Of Two Factions Must Be Taken Collectively Rather Than Individually: NCP's Chhagan Bhujbal

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, Chhagan Bhujbal, on Friday in his statement regarding ongoing speculation about a potential merger between the two factions of the party, said that it remains unclear what the opposing faction actually wants, stressing that any decision on a merger must be taken collectively rather than individually.

He also clarified that his recent meetings with NCP(SP) chief, Sharad Pawar, were purely personal and devoid of political discussions, while acknowledging that a reunion of the two Pawar factions would bring happiness to veteran party workers.

Addressing the rumours, Minister Bhujbal stated, "All leaders of our party will sit together and take a decision. We still haven't understood what they (the other faction) want. When we think about it, how is this going to work? Is everyone going to join the NDA? Or is everyone going to join the INDIA Bloc? There is no clarity on this yet."

Referring to Sunetra Pawar's recent remarks that things about the merger will be known when the time comes, Minister Bhujbal expressed confidence that she would take everyone into confidence and inform them when the right time comes.

His direct comments have further fuelled indications that behind-the-scenes discussions regarding a merger may indeed be underway.

Minister Bhujbal claimed that merger talks had previously taken place in his presence between the late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Jayant Patil the then state president of the NCP(SP). He stated that this discussion lasted over 45 minutes, bringing to light that the issue of merging the two NCP factions is not recent and had been discussed earlier as well.

Minister Bhujbal said that after he underwent surgery, Ajit Pawar had come to visit him, and Jayant Patil had also arrived at the same time. "During the conversation, I put forward the stance that both NCP factions should come together. I told him that Ajit Pawar was providing good leadership and, therefore, they should unite.

"During this discussion, Jayant Patil raised a question about coming together, asking whether their alliance partners would accept it, given that Ajit Pawar's faction is currently in power with the NDA.

"I clarified by saying that Ajit Pawar is the party president and will make a decision on this, while Sharad Pawar is the founding president of the party, so discussions can take place regarding this," he added.

He, however, noted that nothing materialised after that meeting.

Criticising the fragmented nature of the current speculation, Minister Bhujbal used a cricket analogy to urge a unified approach.

"We are also hearing discussions about a merger. Right now, a 'merger-merger' game is going on. If a merger has to happen, both sides must play as a team. One player goes, the entire team is on the other side, some discussion happens, and then they come back home-that won't work. Play together. Put an arm around each other's shoulders and decide collectively," he said.

He added that concrete proposals had not reached him yet and that he, too, was following the developments and media conclusions on television.

Commenting on reports of MLAs from the Ajit Pawar faction meeting Sharad Pawar, he confirmed that he had also visited the senior leader at the hospital and at his residence.

"Going to enquire about his health is not wrong. There are two leaders in my life. Balasaheb Thackeray and Sharad Pawar. Both are my mentors. Unfortunately, Balasaheb is no longer with us. Today, Sharad Pawar's party is different, and I am in a different party, while the rest are my colleagues," he clarified. He maintained that no merger talks took place during his visits.

Praising Sharad Pawar's political demeanour, Minister Bhujbal said, "We share good relations. Pawar Saheb's nature is such that no matter how big a political rival someone is, he maintains relations and speaks affectionately with them. He doesn't hold enmity in everything. This is something we learned from him, as he is the most senior leader in the state."

Reflecting on the history of Maharashtra politics, Minister Bhujbal remarked that a reunion of split factions would naturally please longtime loyalists. "If everyone comes together, it is a matter of joy. Tomorrow, if both Shiv Senas come together and the Thackeray brothers reunite, old Shiv Sainiks will be happy. Similarly, if the two Pawars come together, those who played a vital role in establishing the NCP will be delighted," he said.

Recalling the party's founding days, Minister Bhujbal noted that he and Sharad Pawar established the NCP together, even as some leaders initially hesitated to leave the Congress and joined four to six months later. He concluded that if the two Pawars unite, it would certainly bring joy to the party's veteran members.

Bhujbal's statement comes a day after NCP(SP) Working President and Baramati MP, Supriya Sule on Thursday categorically ruled out any ongoing merger talks between the two NCP factions, declaring that the chapter closed for her the day her brother, Ajit Pawar, passed away.

Addressing the media, Sule dismissed swirling rumours of a reunion between the NCP(SP) and the ruling NCP faction headed by Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar.

"No proposal regarding a merger has been received by us," Sule stated unequivocally.

In an emotional remark, she added, "My brother is gone, and on that very day, the subject of the merger ended for me. I have not received any proposal, so I have no information about what merger is being discussed. No one has spoken to me about this."