Bobby Deol & Prakash Jha Celebrate 'Aashram Season 4' Wrap With A Cake-Cutting Ceremony

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Actor Bobby Deol and filmmaker Prakash Jha celebrated the successful wrap-up of the much-awaited 'Aashram Season 4'.

The entire cast and crew of the upcoming season marked the milestone moment with a cake-cutting ceremony. The cake had 'Japnaam, It's a Wrap – Aashram Season 4', written on it, perfectly capturing the spirit of the occasion.

The shoot for the latest season of 'Aashram' commenced in August this year.

Sharing the professional update with the netizens, makers Prakash Jha Productions took to their official handle on Instagram and posted a picture of a clapperboard with 'Aashram 4' written on it. The clapperboard was placed in the place of worship.

The photo also included the caption, "Ek Aur aarambh...Aashram ke naye adhyay mein aapka swagat hai. Japnaam (Folded hands emoji) Aashram 4 now filming! (Fire and Clapper Board” emoji) (sic)."

Bobby has received a lot of love and admiration for his portrayal of Baba Nirala over the last three seasons of the show.

With Bobby reprising his role, 'Aashram 4' will also feature Aaditi Pohankar as Pammi, Chandan Roy Sanyal as Bhopa Swami, along with Darshan Kumar, Anupriya Goenka, Esha Gupta, Adhyayan Suman, and Tridha Choudhury in key roles.

Directed by Prakash Jha, 'Aashram' chronicles the tale of Baba Nirala (Played by Bobby Deol), a self-proclaimed godman who manipulates politics, crime, and blind faith to build an empire full of dark secrets.

For the unversed, the first season of the drama premiered on MX Player on Aug 28, 2020. After this, season two of the drama came out on Nov 11, 2020. The third and latest season of 'Aashram' was released in June 2022.

Over and above this, Bobby's promising lineup further includes 'Teesvin Manzil', 'Desi Sherlock Holmes', 'The Huntersent', along with an untitled film with Ali Abbas Zafar.