21St Delhi Critical Care Symposium Seeks To Educate Young Medics About Mechanical Ventilation, Bronchoscopy

MENAFN - IANS) Noida, Nov 13 (IANS) Doctors attending the 21st Delhi Critical Care Symposium (DCCS 2026), being held from November 13-15, under the theme "Critical Care Redefined: Evidence, Expertise, Excellence", said the lecture series and workshops aim to teach 'mechanical ventilation and bronchoscopy' to young medical professionals serving in Intensive Care Units (ICU).

The event is being organised by Society of Critical Care Medicine (SCCM) Delhi–Noida Chapter, at Kailash Hospital in Noida and holds significance given the rising pollution levels in Delhi-NCR and the resulting respiratory diseases.

BJP MP and Kailash Hospital Chief Managing Director Mahesh Sharma also attended the symposium.

Speaking to IANS, Nandani Gulati, Course Director, said: "Today's workshop focuses on mechanical ventilation and bronchoscopy. This event is specially organised for students and budding doctors working in intensive care units across Delhi-NCR. We have esteemed faculty members from all major hospitals in Delhi-NCR who are experts in these subjects."

Anil Gurnani, Patron, said that it is a very comprehensive workshop for students and other delegates, featuring every major hospital in Delhi-NCR and is mainly for those involved in mechanical ventilation in ICUs.

Citing the rising pollution levels in Delhi-NCR, Gurnani added: "The lectures followed by skill stations aims to teach them how to administer artificial respiration (artificial ventilation) and how to achieve excellence in it. The rising AQI across Delhi-NCR and surrounding areas is a major reason why people are facing respiratory diseases and breathing difficulties, and many patients are being admitted to hospitals and ICUs. These people require various kinds of respiratory support."

"Since AQI is high, people are facing more number of respiratory illnesses. We want to teach the participants how to deal with those by providing artificial respiratory support," he said.

Prashant Saxena, Mentor, echoed that the workshop basically is for young intensive care doctors who have difficulty in learning mechanical ventilation.

"So we have got all the esteemed teachers from across Delhi-NCR who are here to teach the students, and I am sure this is going to be a great success," he told IANS.

Amit Goel, Organising Secretary of the event, said: "This is a very well-thought-out strategy for all the doctors who are participating in this workshop, as well as the four other workshops we are conducting-which cover nursing excellence, mechanical ventilation, ultrasound, hemodynamics, and ECMO-where they will be taught how to manage patients."

Vineeta Goyal, Course Director, said: "Today, we have a one-day programme on integrating humans and machines, where students from across Delhi-NCR will learn how to integrate ventilators with our thoughts."

She added that the lectures will be followed by the lectures.

"Hopefully, the students will gain from it," she said.