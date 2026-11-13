IYC Suspends 68 UP Office Bearers for Skipping Delhi Party Rally Event

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 13 (ANI): Cracking the whip on indiscipline, the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) has suspended 68 office-bearers of its Uttar Pradesh (East) unit, including five from Prayagraj, with immediate effect for failing to attend a party rally in New Delhi, according to an official order, according to an official suspension order. The action, initiated by the IYC National President over indiscipline, was formalised through an order dated November 12 and signed by Uttar Pradesh East Youth Congress President Vishal Singh and State Co-Incharge Narasimha Yadav Peddagolla.

"Taking serious note of your absence from the Delhi event, the IYC Leadership has decided to suspend the following office bearers with immediate effect until further notice," the order stated. As per the three-page list issued by the Youth Congress, the suspended office-bearers include three state vice-presidents, 33 state general secretaries, 18 state secretaries, one joint secretary, 12 District Youth Congress (DYC) presidents, and one social media coordinator.

The three suspended state vice-presidents are Jitesh Kr Mishra, Vijay Laxmi Chaubey, and Ajeet Khairwar. Joint Secretary Lalit Nishad and Social Media Coordinator Satyam Pandey are also among those suspended. The 12 District Youth Congress presidents facing action are Yash Mishra Banti (Ballia), Sudhir Yadav (Basti), Madhvendra Murti Ojha (Chandauli), Ankur Shukla (Kaushambi), Sharvendra Kr Kharwar (Kushinagar), Afsar Ahmed (Mau), Anshu Kr Pandey (Mirzapur), Saurabh Pandey (Prayagraj), Sharawan Kumar (Sant Kabir Nagar), Pankaj Chaturvedi (Siddharthnagar), Vikas Singh (Varanasi), and Shubam Shukla (Maharajganj). Notably, five office-bearers from Prayagraj are among the 68 leaders brought under the purview of the disciplinary action for skipping the Delhi event.

Earlier, on November 5, taking strict disciplinary action, the leadership of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) suspended 31 office bearers of the Rajasthan Youth Congress with immediate effect for failing to attend the 'Ramlila March' organised in Delhi. The suspension order, issued from the IYC headquarters, stated that the central leadership took serious note of the officials' absence from the key event. The suspension remains in place until further notice. The decision was formally signed and authorised by Vikas Chikara, National General Secretary & In-Charge for Rajasthan Youth Congress, alongside Gyanesh Shukla, Secretary & Co-In-Charge for Rajasthan Youth Congress. According to the official suspension order issued by the Indian Youth Congress,'"Taking your absence from the 'Ramlila March' held in Delhi, the leadership of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) has decided to suspend the following office bearers of Rajasthan with immediate effect until further orders." (ANI)