WFI President Credits Govt Support for Indian Wrestling Growth Surge

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Sanjay Singh on Friday hailed the growing stature of Indian wrestling, crediting the support of the government for the sport's progress, while World Championship medallist Manisha Bhanwala said her historic gold medal had helped change people's perception of wrestling and inspired a shift in the mindset of young athletes.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the 2026 Senior Commonwealth Women's Wrestling Championships selection trials in New Delhi, Sanjay Singh said Indian wrestling was progressing steadily, pointing to the country's achievements at the Asian Games and World Championships. "See, wrestling is at its peak day by day-I mean, it is on the rise. In the Asian Games as well, wrestling broke records; after 1964, a medal came in Greco-Roman. And in the World Championship too, you all saw that Sushil's medal came in 2010, and after that, gold has come now-India's second overall, and the first among women. For this, I congratulate all of you as well, because as you showcase the finer nuances of wrestling, it brings enthusiasm among the athletes, enthusiasm among the parents, and our wrestling is moving forward," Singh told ANI.

Asked about the support extended by the Ministry and the Sports Authority of India (SAI), the WFI chief said the government was providing full assistance and ensuring that the requirements of athletes were met. "Full support. We are getting full support from the Government of India. So much so that they do not cut even a single budget item from our ACTC. Whatever is requested for the young athletes, whatever is requested for the players, they make it available immediately. It is the result of that that wrestling has reached this level," he added.

Meanwhile, Manisha Bhanwala, who won gold at the World Championships, said the medal had brought greater recognition to wrestling and helped people understand the technical and strategic aspects of the sport. Speaking to ANI, Manisha said her daily routine as an athlete remained unchanged, but the recognition following her World Championship achievement had brought significant changes in how people viewed her and the sport.

"Athlete's routine stays the same, of course, but a lot of changes have come because very few people know wrestling as a sport-how smart a game it is and how much of a mind game it is. For instance, I had a gold in the Asian Championship and I have been playing for India at the senior level since 2022, yet nobody knew who Manisha was or that she played. But once the World medal came, many people started knowing about wrestling and what kind of sport it is," she told ANI.

She further said that many people were previously unaware of major wrestling competitions, including the World Championships and Asian Games, as well as the significance of world rankings. "Because many people don't even know what the World Championship is, what the Asian Games are, or what world rankings are. People consider it a very ordinary game, even though it's such a smart game-nobody knew that. So after this medal, a lot of people have started searching about what kind of sport wrestling is," she added.

On whether young wrestlers approached her for guidance, Manisha said she enjoyed both learning and teaching, adding that her achievement could help change the mindset around India's ability to produce senior-level world champions. She said her World Championship gold had challenged the perception that Indian wrestlers could achieve success at junior and sub-junior levels but struggled to become champions at the senior level.

"I really like learning and I really like teaching as well. Right now, one small thing has brought a big change: the mindset that had formed in India-that in India, athletes become world champions at the junior level and at the sub-junior level, so why don't they become champions at the senior level? Now that notion is over. Now it will be like, since one medal has come, next time everyone will set a target that we should also create history like her. That changes the mindset a bit," she added.