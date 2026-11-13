Multiple Casualties Feared After Road Collision in Assam Golaghat

Multiple fatalities are feared following a head-on collision between a passenger vehicle and a truck in Assam's Golaghat district on Friday in the Rongajaan area near the Kaziranga National Park, police said. A police official confirmed that several other individuals sustained injuries in the accident and have been rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Rescue and relief operations are currently underway at the site. Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, following a separate incident, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) authorities have initiated a high-level investigation into the train accident at Digaru in Assam, with a team of senior railway officials and experts being dispatched to determine the exact cause of the incident, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kopinjal Kishore Sharma said.