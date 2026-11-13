Nawgati Shortlisted Among Top 10 Startups From 11,000 Applicants At UAE-India Startup Series 2.0
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, November 13, 2026 - Nawgati, India's fuel-tech and mobility infrastructure platform, has been selected among the top 10 companies from over 11,000 applicants for the UAE-India Startup Series 2.0, organised by the UAE-India CEPA Council. The selection puts Nawgati among the ten finalists who will present at the Final Pitch Event in Bengaluru on 17-18 November 2026.
Nawgati is an AI and IoT platform that gives fuel companies, dealers, and governments a single, real-time view of what is happening at any fuel station. Its on-site proprietary controllers connect dispensers, cameras, and billing systems to flag safety risks, procedure breaches, and non-compliant vehicles as they happen, helping operators move from after-the-fact reporting to live, on-ground intervention.
The platform is live with leading fuel retail and gas companies, with deployments across India. This real-world experience underpins its ability to detect compliance gaps, reduce congestion, and improve operational efficiency at stations.
Vaibhav Kaushik, Co-Founder and CEO of Nawgati, said, "We are honoured to be selected among the top 10 from over 11,000 applicants for the UAE-India Startup Series 2.0, and we thank the UAE-India CEPA Council for this recognition. We have built Nawgati for the person in the driver's seat. When a station runs smoothly, drivers spend less time stuck in queues, find fuel more reliably, and get clear, real-time information before they even reach the pump. Seeing that difference across India is what motivates us most. We look forward to taking this experience to more drivers and more stations."
Since its founding in 2019 by Vaibhav Kaushik, Aalaap Nair, and Aryan Sisodia, Nawgati has grown from a consumer information layer into a full-stack fuel retail data company, working to reduce congestion and improve fuel availability for drivers across India.
About Nawgati
Nawgati is India's first fuel-tech platform, delivering technology-driven solutions that modernise fuel station operations and streamline fleet management. Alongside these enterprise solutions, Nawgati also powers India's largest fueling app, enhancing convenience and transparency for millions of daily users. Trusted by leading energy companies and fleet operators, Nawgati's flagship platform, Aaveg, leverages deep learning and real-time analytics to reduce congestion and improve operational efficiency. With a proven track record in India, Nawgati is now expanding globally, starting with the UAE and Sri Lanka, to enable smart, seamless, and sustainable refuelling experiences.
Nawgati is an AI and IoT platform that gives fuel companies, dealers, and governments a single, real-time view of what is happening at any fuel station. Its on-site proprietary controllers connect dispensers, cameras, and billing systems to flag safety risks, procedure breaches, and non-compliant vehicles as they happen, helping operators move from after-the-fact reporting to live, on-ground intervention.
The platform is live with leading fuel retail and gas companies, with deployments across India. This real-world experience underpins its ability to detect compliance gaps, reduce congestion, and improve operational efficiency at stations.
Vaibhav Kaushik, Co-Founder and CEO of Nawgati, said, "We are honoured to be selected among the top 10 from over 11,000 applicants for the UAE-India Startup Series 2.0, and we thank the UAE-India CEPA Council for this recognition. We have built Nawgati for the person in the driver's seat. When a station runs smoothly, drivers spend less time stuck in queues, find fuel more reliably, and get clear, real-time information before they even reach the pump. Seeing that difference across India is what motivates us most. We look forward to taking this experience to more drivers and more stations."
Since its founding in 2019 by Vaibhav Kaushik, Aalaap Nair, and Aryan Sisodia, Nawgati has grown from a consumer information layer into a full-stack fuel retail data company, working to reduce congestion and improve fuel availability for drivers across India.
About Nawgati
Nawgati is India's first fuel-tech platform, delivering technology-driven solutions that modernise fuel station operations and streamline fleet management. Alongside these enterprise solutions, Nawgati also powers India's largest fueling app, enhancing convenience and transparency for millions of daily users. Trusted by leading energy companies and fleet operators, Nawgati's flagship platform, Aaveg, leverages deep learning and real-time analytics to reduce congestion and improve operational efficiency. With a proven track record in India, Nawgati is now expanding globally, starting with the UAE and Sri Lanka, to enable smart, seamless, and sustainable refuelling experiences.
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