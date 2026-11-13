Russia Again Targets High-Voltage Substations Overnight PM Koretskyi

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Prime Minister of Ukraine Sergii Koretskyi on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“Russia again targeted the energy sector tonight. The main targets were high-voltage substations. Damage and destruction have been reported in nine regions. Energy workers are already on the ground, working to restore electricity to people as quickly as possible,” Koretskyi wrote.

In addition, a drone struck the building of the Institute of Traumatology and Orthopedics in Kyiv, where patients and medical staff were present.

In the Kharkiv region, Russian forces attacked a logistics terminal twice.

In Rivne, a dormitory was damaged, while residential buildings came under attack in many regions.

Two people were reported killed in Odesa and one in Zaporizhzhia. At least 22 people were injured.

Russia targetsand heating facilities in Bila Tserkva with drones

As Ukrinform reported, as of the morning of November 13, consumers in 12 regions of Ukraine were without electricity due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.