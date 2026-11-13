European Political Community: Ukraine Must Set Its Own Terms For Peace And Receive Credible Security Guarantees

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The declaration was published on the official website of the Élysée Palace, according to Ukrinform.

“The signatory states recall that the path to peace in Ukraine should be decided with Ukraine and that any matter affecting European security should be decided with the Europeans,” the document reads.

The declaration, signed by 40 countries, reaffirms their unwavering support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders.

The signatories also stressed“the necessity to provide robust and credible security guarantees to Ukraine.” The countries concerned confirmed“their intention to do so, in order to prevent the recurrence of aggression in Europe in the future.”

The document further emphasizes that Ukraine's security is an integral part of Euro-Atlantic security, and that the future development of strategic stability in Europe will depend on ending the war against Ukraine.

The signatory countries stressed that Russia's hybrid campaigns and attempts to undermine support for Ukraine will only strengthen their resolve and commitment to supporting Ukraine.

The declaration also reaffirms the fundamental principles of European security, including respect for the sovereign equality of states, territorial integrity and the inviolability of borders, non-interference in internal affairs, as well as the right of every state to independently determine its relations with other countries and choose whether to participate in international treaties, alliances and organizations.

The signatories also called for strengthening European countries' defense capabilities, deepening military-industrial cooperation, improving the protection of critical infrastructure and countering hybrid threats, including cyberattacks, sabotage and disinformation.

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In addition, the countries reaffirmed the need to ensure freedom of navigation and the security of commercial shipping, particularly in the Black Sea, emphasizing the importance of uninterrupted maritime routes for global food security.

At the same time, the declaration provides for the possibility of further discussions on mechanisms to reduce risks to European security once peace has been restored in Europe.

As Ukrinform reported, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha told the agency that the European Political Community summit in Dublin was expected to adopt a declaration on restoring the European security order that Russia is seeking to destroy.