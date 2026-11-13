Dakar 2026 Closing Ceremony To Take Place Today In Senegal

By Alimat Aliyeva

The closing ceremony of the Dakar 2026 Summer Youth Olympic Games will take place today in the Senegalese capital.

The ceremony will be held at the Village Plaza in the Athletes' Village in Diamniadio and is scheduled to begin at 10:00 p.m. Baku time. Young athletes will gather for the final time before the Olympic flame is extinguished, marking the official end of the Games.

Azerbaijan's tricolour flag will be carried by the country's silver medallists: boxer Guler Huseynova, who competed in the 51kg category, and taekwondo athlete Adil Kazimli, who won silver in the 73kg division.

At the opening ceremony, held on October 31 at Abdoulaye Wade Stadium in Dakar, Azerbaijan's flag was carried by swimmers Suleyman Ismayilzada and Maryam Javadova.

Ismayilzada is a champion of the 3rd CIS Games and a bronze medallist at the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games, while Javadova also claimed bronze at the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games.

Azerbaijan have secured six medals at the Games so far, including three gold and three silver, placing 11th in the overall medal standings.

The country's gold medals were won by judoka Ibrahim Talibov (55kg) and beach wrestlers Tunar Guliyev (70kg) and Elgun Karimli (90kg).

Azerbaijan's silver medallists are beach wrestler Nihad Suleymanli (80kg), taekwondo athlete Adil Kazimli (73kg) and boxer Guler Huseynova (51kg).

The closing ceremony will bring the Dakar 2026 Summer Youth Olympic Games to an official conclusion.