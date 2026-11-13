MP: Azerbaijan's Commitment To Its Values Unchanged Over Past 15 Years

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan's development over the past 15 years, the restoration of its territorial integrity and its emergence as a reliable international partner have further enhanced the importance of its initiatives in intercultural dialogue, while the country has remained committed to its national and spiritual values, MP Gunay Afandiyeva said.

She made the remarks during a public discussion titled “Priorities Arising from President Ilham Aliyev's Address at the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue: Intercultural Dialogue and Azerbaijan's Cultural Diplomacy,” Trend reports.

Afandiyeva, deputy chair of the parliamentary Committee on Culture, described the international forum on intercultural dialogue as one of the most prestigious events organized by Azerbaijan. She said she had closely followed its development over the past 15 years, since the period when she was abroad and Azerbaijan had just launched its Baku Process initiative.

According to the MP, religious and ethnic conflicts were taking place in various parts of the world at the time, while some politicians were questioning the importance of intercultural dialogue. Against this backdrop, Azerbaijan adopted a markedly different and bold approach by promoting dialogue and mutual understanding, she said.

Afandiyeva noted that much had changed over the past 15 years. Azerbaijan had restored its territorial integrity and regained control of its ancestral lands, thereby not only restoring historical justice but also upholding its honor, she said.

The MP added that Azerbaijan had demonstrated that it was a country that stood by its word, honored its commitments and matched its actions with its statements, establishing itself as a reliable partner.

She said President Ilham Aliyev's address at the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue had comprehensively explained these developments, reflecting a political philosophy rooted in historical traditions and continuing to guide the country today.

“Everything has changed over these 15 years, but one thing has remained unchanged – Azerbaijan's commitment to its values,” Afandiyeva said.

She added that the president's address had covered a wide range of issues, which were expected to be examined in detail during the public discussion.

Afandiyeva also said Aliyev had demonstrated courage, determination, sincerity and diplomatic skill in conveying his views to the international community.

In her assessment, the president's address at the forum was, above all, a call for peace, stability and mutual respect.

“I believe that if people abroad were more receptive to the call for mutual respect, perhaps our world would also be safer,” the MP said.