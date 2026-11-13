CIS Emergency Agencies Agree On Further Cooperation In Civil Protection

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The 38th meeting of the Interstate Council for Emergency Situations of Natural and Man-Made Disasters of the CIS member states has concluded in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, with the signing of final documents and the adoption of coordinated decisions on the agenda, according to Kazakhstan's Ministry of Emergency Situations.

The participants also outlined further measures to improve cooperation among CIS member states in the field of civil protection.

The meeting was held on November 13 under the chairmanship of Kazakhstan's Minister of Emergency Situations Murat Mukhanov. Kazakhstan hosted the international gathering for the first time in 11 years. It brought together heads of emergency services from CIS countries and representatives of the CIS Executive Committee.

During the meeting, Mukhanov said Kazakhstan was shifting its approach from responding to the consequences of emergencies toward early threat detection and risk reduction.

He stressed that major floods, wildfires, earthquakes and industrial accidents could affect several countries simultaneously, making coordinated action, timely information exchange and readiness for joint response essential.

The agenda also included Kazakhstan's initiative to establish a Regional Center for Forecasting Emergency Climate and Technological Situations.

Mukhanov highlighted the role of technology in preventing emergencies, noting that artificial intelligence (AI) was already being used in Kazakhstan for early detection of forest fires. Worker tracking and gas monitoring systems are being introduced at coal mines, while unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are used to survey hard-to-reach areas and locate people.

Digital tools for monitoring, analysis, and threat forecasting have also been integrated into the modernized Command Center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

The minister further noted that Kazakhstan had updated fire safety requirements and procedures for extinguishing fires involving electric vehicle traction batteries following a 40% increase in the number of electric vehicles over the past year.

During the event, Mukhanov and heads of emergency agencies from CIS member states also answered questions from journalists, discussing joint emergency response, experience-sharing and further cooperation in civil protection.