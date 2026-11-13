SEALIGHT Showcases LED Lighting Innovations At SEMA 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEALIGHT showcased its automotive LED lighting product lineup at the 2026 SEMA Show, held November 3–6 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The exhibition provided the brand with an opportunity to present its automotive lighting solutions, connect with visitors, and highlight products designed for different vehicle lighting applications ahead of the year-end shopping season.At North Hall, Booth #11677, SEALIGHT featured its automotive LED lighting range, including LED headlight bulbs, fog light bulbs, turn signal bulbs, backup and reverse light bulbs, and brake and tail light bulbs. The company also highlighted selected product series, including S7S, S2, and S1-Pro headlights, as well as XF3 and F3A fog lights.SEALIGHT's participation in SEMA 2026 reflects its continued focus on automotive LED lighting products and the growing range of options available to vehicle owners looking for replacement bulbs and lighting upgrades.Automotive lighting is an important consideration for vehicle owners, whether they are replacing existing bulbs or exploring different lighting configurations. SEALIGHT offers a variety of LED lighting products covering several vehicle applications.At SEMA 2026, the company showcased its selection of automotive lighting solutions, giving visitors an opportunity to learn more about its product categories and featured series.The brand's online store also provides access to its broader collection of SEALIGHT LED bulbs, including headlight, fog light, turn signal, reverse, and brake light options.With different bulb sizes and configurations available, customers can explore products according to their vehicle's lighting requirements. Checking the original bulb size and vehicle compatibility remains an important step before purchasing replacement lighting products.Among SEALIGHT's featured automotive lighting options, the S7S series offers a 9005/HB3 and H11/H9/H8 LED headlight bulb combination.The product is designed to replace compatible high-beam and low-beam halogen bulbs. According to the official product specifications, the S7S kit provides 66,000 lumens per set, operates at 6500K bright white color temperature, and has a total rated power of 260W per set.The product also features an IP68 waterproof rating and a stated lifespan exceeding 60,000 hours.







Another highlighted feature is its wireless design, which is intended to simplify installation without requiring a separate external driver box. SEALIGHT describes the installation as a plug-and-play process, although actual installation time and fitment can vary depending on the vehicle.

For drivers researching the best 9005 H11 LED headlight bulbs, the S7S series is an option worth considering when the vehicle uses compatible 9005/HB3 high-beam and H11/H9/H8 low-beam bulb sizes.

The product page provides additional information about specifications, package contents, vehicle compatibility, and installation.

Customers can learn more about the best 9005 H11 LED headlight bulbs by visiting the official SEALIGHT website.

G2 Series: LED Headlight and Fog Light Bulbs Combo

SEALIGHT also offers combination lighting solutions for vehicle owners interested in upgrading multiple lighting positions.

The G2 9005/HB3 and H11/H8/H16 LED headlight and fog light combo includes three pairs of LED bulbs. The package consists of 9005/HB3 high-beam bulbs, H11/H8/H16 low-beam bulbs, and H11/H8/H16 fog light bulbs.

According to SEALIGHT's published specifications, the G2 headlight bulbs provide 20,000 lumens per set, while the fog lights provide 6,000 lumens per set. Both lighting configurations feature a 6500K bright white color temperature.

The G2 series also carries an IP68 waterproof rating and a stated lifespan exceeding 60,000 hours.







For heat management, the product description identifies a dual-copper heat substrate and a 6063 aluminum body. The fog light configuration also features 27 LED chips and a convex lens.

These specifications provide customers with product information to consider when comparing automotive LED headlight and fog light combinations.

For vehicle owners looking for a coordinated lighting package, the 9005 H11 LED headlight and fog light bulbs combo offers a three-pair configuration covering compatible high-beam, low-beam, and fog light positions.

As with other aftermarket lighting products, buyers should verify their vehicle's original bulb sizes and compatibility before ordering.

Automotive LED Lighting Options for the Year-End Shopping Season

Following its appearance at SEMA 2026, SEALIGHT's automotive LED lighting portfolio offers consumers several product categories to explore during the year-end shopping season.

Drivers considering lighting replacements can compare different bulb configurations based on their vehicle requirements and intended applications.

Headlight bulbs are designed for high-beam and low-beam positions, while fog light bulbs serve a separate lighting function. Other available categories include turn signal bulbs, reverse lights, and brake and tail lights.

When evaluating LED replacement bulbs, consumers may wish to consider several factors:



Bulb compatibility: Confirm the correct bulb size and fitment requirements for the vehicle.

Light output: Review the manufacturer's stated lumen specifications.

Color temperature: Compare available color temperatures to identify the preferred lighting appearance.

Waterproof rating: Check the product's stated protection rating.

Cooling design: Review the product's heat-management construction. Installation requirements: Confirm whether the product is compatible with the existing housing and electrical system.

Drivers should also check local regulations and ensure that replacement bulbs are suitable for their specific headlight assemblies. Correct installation and beam alignment are important considerations when upgrading vehicle lighting.

SEALIGHT's official product pages provide specifications and compatibility information to help customers evaluate available options.

SEALIGHT's SEMA 2026 Subscription and Giveaway Activity

In addition to presenting its automotive lighting products, SEALIGHT announced a subscription and giveaway activity for SEMA 2026 visitors.

According to the company's official event announcement, participants who subscribed through the designated SEMA activity page during the November 3–6 event period could receive a five-coupon bundle with a combined face value of $100 by email.

The published coupon breakdown included:



One $10 coupon with no minimum purchase.

Two $15 coupons with a minimum order of $99. Two $30 coupons with a minimum order of $199.



SEALIGHT also announced an opportunity for subscribers visiting its SEMA booth to participate in a prize-wheel activity by presenting their subscription confirmation page.

The company's published promotional terms state that the coupons are valid through December 31, 2026, with individual use restrictions and no coupon stacking.

Consumers interested in the promotion can review the official SEALIGHT SEMA activity page for the published conditions and details.

Looking Ahead: SEALIGHT's Automotive Lighting Portfolio

SEALIGHT's participation in SEMA 2026 highlighted its range of automotive LED lighting products and selected product series.

From the S7S 9005/HB3 and H11/H9/H8 headlight combination to the G2 headlight and fog light kit, the company offers different configurations for compatible vehicle applications.

As the year-end shopping season continues, vehicle owners can explore these products through SEALIGHT's official online store, where product specifications, available configurations, and fitment information are provided.

For customers researching automotive LED headlights, fog light replacements, and other vehicle lighting accessories, SEALIGHT's product portfolio provides several options to compare according to individual vehicle requirements.

About SEALIGHT

SEALIGHT is an automotive lighting brand offering LED lighting products for different vehicle applications. Its product categories include LED headlight bulbs, fog light bulbs, turn signal bulbs, backup and reverse light bulbs, and brake and tail light bulbs. The brand's product lineup includes series such as S7S, S2, S1-Pro, XF3, and F3A. Customers can explore its automotive lighting collection and product information through the official website at .

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