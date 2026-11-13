Nexliving Communities Reports Q3 2026 Results And Declares Quarterly Dividend

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: NXLV) – NexLiving Communities Inc. (“NexLiving” or the“Company”) announced operating and financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026. Stavro Stathonikos, President & CEO commented:“Our portfolio continues to demonstrate resiliency and growth, with same-property NOI increasing 4.6% and NOI margins improving 90 basis points in the third quarter. These results reflect strong execution by our team, continued investment in technology and cost discipline across the portfolio. This focus on operating efficiency translated into fully diluted FFO per share growth of 4.7% for the quarter and 9.4% for the first nine months of the year. With $13.2 million of cash on the balance sheet, we are well positioned to pursue accretive acquisitions and accelerate per-share growth.” Summary of Results:

Net operating income (“NOI”) increased by +3.6% to $5.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026.

Same property NOI increased +4.6%, driven by a +3.0% increase in revenue, partially offset by a +0.6% rise in expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2026. Funds from operations (“FFO”) increased +4.5% to $2.3 million and fully diluted FFO per share increased +4.7% to $0.07 for the three months ended September 30, 2026.

Q3 2026 Operating and Financial Highlights:

As at 30-Sep-26

31-Dec-25

Change Number of suites 2,050 2,073 (23 ) Average Occupancy 96.4 % 97.3 % (90) bps Net Debt to GBV* 67.1 % 68.7 % (160) bps Weighted average term to debt maturity (years) 3.4 3.5 (0.1) yrs Weighted average contractual interest rate 3.37 % 3.11 % 26 bps Net asset value 151,070,304 139,136,844 8.6 % Net asset value per share $ 4.62 $ 4.23 9.2 %





For the three months ended September 30, 2026 2025 Change NOI 5,514,577 5,324,320 3.6 % NOI margin 62.6 % 61.7 % 90 bps FFO* 2,320,247 2,219,700 4.5 % FFO per share - diluted* 0.07 0.07 4.7 % FFO payout ratio* 14.3 % 15.0 % (70) bps Same property revenue* 8,751,383 8,492,874 3.0 % Same property operating expenses* (3,270,738 ) (3,252,836 ) 0.6 % Same property NOI* 5,480,645 5,240,038 4.6 % Same property NOI margin* 62.6 % 61.7 % 90 bps





For the nine months ended September 30, 2026 2025 Change NOI 16,061,369 15,412,249 4.2 % NOI margin 60.8 % 59.7 % 110 bps FFO* 6,017,373 5,518,682 9.0 % FFO per share - diluted* 0.18 0.17 9.4 % FFO payout ratio* 16.5 % 18.1 % (160) bps Same property revenue* 26,224,838 25,415,046 3.2 % Same property operating expenses* (10,290,064 ) (10,208,351 ) 0.8 % Same property NOI* 15,934,774 15,206,696 4.8 % Same property NOI margin* 60.8 % 59.8 % 100 bps

*Refer to section“Non-IFRS Financial Measures”

Occupancy:

For the three months ended September 30, 2026, the Company's wholly owned portfolio had an average occupancy rate of 96.4%, representing a decrease of 110 basis points from June 30, 2026. The decrease reflects normal course tenant turnover during the summer leasing period and was most pronounced in Quebec, where a large proportion of residential leases turn over on July 1.

Subsequent to quarter end, occupancy increased to 97.6% as at November 12, 2026, reflecting the re-leasing of vacant units subsequent to quarter end.

Fair Value of Investment Properties:

The Company's overall weighted average capitalization rate at quarter end was 5.09%, compared to 5.04% at December 31, 2025. The Company recorded fair value gains on investment properties of $0.5 million for the three month period and $11.5 million for the nine month period, reflecting an upward revision to forecasted NOI, partly offset by higher capitalization rates.

Property Sale:

During September 2026, the Company completed the sale of four of the eight duplexes comprising its Rue du Progrès property in Gatineau, Quebec for gross proceeds of approximately $2.1 million. The Company used the proceeds to repay the $2.0 million mortgage that covered all eight duplexes and intends to dispose of the remaining four duplexes over the next 12 months.

As part of its ongoing portfolio optimization strategy, the Company continues to evaluate additional non-core assets for potential disposition.

NCIB Activity:

For the period July 1 to September 30, 2026, the Company purchased and cancelled a total of 170,400 shares pursuant to its NCIB for a total cost of $392,347, representing an average share price of $2.30.

Subsequent to September 30, 2026, the Company purchased and cancelled 83,300 shares for a total cost of $194,575 at an average of $2.34 per share. This brings NCIB activity for the year to 473,800 shares for a total cost of $1,050,453, representing an average share price of $2.22.

Dividend:

The Company's Board of Directors has approved and declared a dividend of $0.01 per common share for the quarter ending December 31, 2026, representing $0.04 per share on an annualized basis. The dividend is payable on December 24, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 4, 2026.

About the Company

NexLiving Communities Inc. (TSXV: NXLV) is a Canadian multi-family real estate company focused on acquiring, operating, and growing a portfolio of recently built and refurbished, highly leased residential properties in secondary markets across Canada.

NexLiving is developing a new standard in Canadian multi-family real estate, with a focus on long-term tenants who value proximity to healthcare, nature trails, parks, public transportation, and convenient services, and who hold modern, condo-style expectations of their homes and communities. The Company's portfolio consists of Class A, low- and mid-rise buildings featuring modern and high-end finishes, elevators, heated underground parking, and a range of amenities designed to support a hassle-free, maintenance-free lifestyle. NexLiving aims to deliver exceptional living experiences to our residents and provide comfortable, affordable housing solutions that cater to a wide range of demographics. The Company currently owns 2,050 units in New Brunswick, Quebec, Ontario and Manitoba and has 108 townhomes under construction in the Barrhaven suburb of Ottawa, with construction expected to be completed in early 2027.

NexLiving is executing a disciplined and accretive growth strategy acquiring high-quality assets with strong day-one cash flow, optimizing operations, and recycling capital into higher-yielding opportunities. The Company continues to evaluate both acquisition targets and non-core asset dispositions as part of its ongoing portfolio optimization strategy, with a scalable growth pipeline extending well beyond 2026.

For more information about NexLiving, please refer to our website at and our public disclosure at

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (“ forward-looking statements”). All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as“plans”,“expects”,“is expected”,“budget”,“scheduled”,“projects”,“estimates”,“forecasts”,“intends”,“continues”,“anticipates”, or“does not anticipate” or“believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results“may”,“could”,“should”,“would”,“might” or“will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, the payment of the declared dividend, the Company's intention to dispose of the remaining duplexes at its Rue du Progrès property, and the expected completion of construction of the Barrhaven townhomes. Such forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. These forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations of the Company's management regarding future events and operating performance, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Actual events could differ materially from those projected herein and depend on a number of factors. These risks and uncertainties are more fully described in regulatory filings, which can be obtained on SEDAR+ at, under NexLiving's profile, as well as under Risks and Uncertainties section of the MD&A released on November 12, 2026. Although forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

The Company prepares and releases unaudited consolidated interim financial statements and audited consolidated annual financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS. In this and other earnings releases, as a complement to results provided in accordance with IFRS, NexLiving discloses financial measures not recognized under IFRS which do not have standard meanings prescribed by IFRS. These include FFO, FFO (cents per share) – diluted, FFO payout ratio, Net Debt to GBV and same-property metrics (collectively, the“Non-IFRS Measures”). These Non-IFRS Measures are further defined and discussed in the MD&A dated November 12, 2026, which should be read in conjunction with this news release. Since these measures are not recognized under IFRS, they may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other issuers. The Company presents the Non-IFRS measures because management believes these Non-IFRS measures are relevant measures of the ability of NexLiving to earn revenue and to evaluate its performance and cash flows. A reconciliation of these Non-IFRS measures is included in the MD&A dated November 12, 2026. The Non-IFRS measures should not be construed as alternatives to net income (loss) or cash flows from operating activities determined in accordance with IFRS as indicators of the Company's performance.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

For further information please contact:

Stavro Stathonikos

...

647-847-2030