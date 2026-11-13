Dawson James Securities Files Continuing Membership Application With FINRA, Advancing Atlasclear Holdings' Acquisition

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Filing is the key regulatory step toward acquiring the remaining 75.1% of Ark Financial Services; AtlasClear already owns 24.9%



Dawson James has filed its continuing membership application (CMA) with FINRA, the principal regulatory approval required to close the acquisition of the remaining 75.1% of Ark Financial Services

AtlasClear acquired an initial 24.9% of Ark in October 2026; Dawson James is already clearing through AtlasClearing

Dawson James reported 2025 revenue of $25.1 million and audited net income of approximately $2.4 million Remaining consideration is cash and common stock only - no warrants, preferred stock, convertibles, discounts or price resets

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AtlasClear Holdings, Inc. (ATCH) ("AtlasClear" or the "Company") today announced that Dawson James Securities, Inc. ("Dawson James"), a full-service investment bank headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, has filed a continuing membership application ("CMA") with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ("FINRA") under FINRA Rule 1017 in connection with AtlasClear's pending acquisition of the remaining 75.1% of Ark Financial Services, Inc. ("Ark"), the parent company of Dawson James. The application was filed on November 12, 2026.

FINRA approval of the CMA is required before a change in ownership of a FINRA member firm of this size can be completed, and it is the principal regulatory condition to closing the transaction. AtlasClear acquired an initial 24.9% of Ark's equity on October 15, 2026, concurrently with the signing of a definitive agreement for the full acquisition.

"Filing the continuing membership application moves this transaction from signing onto the regulatory path to closing," said John Schaible, Executive Chairman of AtlasClear Holdings. "Dawson James is a profitable, growing investment bank whose revenue more than doubled in 2025, and bringing it fully onto our platform is central to the vertically integrated firm we set out to build. We look forward to working constructively with FINRA through its review."

Craig Ridenhour, President of AtlasClear Holdings and Chairman of AtlasClearing, Inc., added, "Dawson James is already clearing through AtlasClearing, so our two businesses are working together today. Full ownership lets us participate across the entire life of a transaction, from the capital raise through execution, clearing and settlement, and gives our correspondent clients access to an active underwriter. That is a combination we believe few firms serving small- and micro-cap issuers and investors can offer."

Robert D. Keyser, Jr., Chief Executive Officer of Ark Financial Services and Dawson James Securities, said, "Our team has already seen the benefits of clearing through AtlasClearing. Becoming a wholly owned part of AtlasClear gives Dawson James an integrated clearing and capital markets platform that broadens what we can offer our issuer and institutional clients, and we look forward to completing the process with FINRA."

Transaction Summary

Under the definitive agreement announced on October 15, 2026:



Initial 24.9% investment (completed): $2.5 million in cash and a $2.5 million promissory note, paid to Ark's majority stockholder. No AtlasClear shares were issued.

Remaining 75.1% at closing: $2.4375 million in cash and $13.8125 million in AtlasClear common stock, valued at the five-day volume-weighted average price ending on the closing date.

Deferred consideration: Up to $3.25 million, payable 25% in cash and 75% in stock, only if Dawson James meets its revenue targets for 2026 and 2027.

Total consideration: Up to $24.5 million, consisting of approximately $8.25 million in cash and approximately $16.25 million in stock. Shareholder protections: No warrants, preferred stock, convertible securities, discounts or price resets. Ark stockholders receiving AtlasClear shares are subject to a six-month lock-up.



In addition, as is customary in broker-dealer acquisitions, Dawson James's net capital in excess of $1.0 million at closing will be paid to Ark's stockholders in cash or, at the majority stockholder's election, in AtlasClear stock at the closing price.

Completion of the acquisition remains subject to FINRA approval of the CMA, AtlasClear stockholder approval to the extent required by the NYSE American Company Guide, and other customary closing conditions. There can be no assurance as to whether or when FINRA approval will be obtained or the transaction will close.

About Dawson James Securities, Inc.

Dawson James Securities, Inc. is a full-service investment firm providing investment banking, capital markets, institutional sales and trading, research and wealth management services. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, Dawson James is an active placement agent and underwriter for small-cap and micro-cap companies across sectors including biotechnology, digital assets, defense, industrials and digital media. Dawson James is a member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, visit .

About AtlasClear Holdings, Inc.

AtlasClear Holdings, Inc. is building a technology-enabled financial services platform designed for trading, clearing, settlement, and banking for emerging financial institutions and fintechs. Through its wholly owned subsidiary AtlasClearing, Inc. (formerly Wilson-Davis & Co., Inc.), a full-service correspondent broker-dealer registered with the SEC and FINRA, its pending acquisition of Ark Financial Services, Inc., and its planned acquisition of Commercial Bancorp of Wyoming, AtlasClear Holdings seeks to deliver a vertically integrated suite of investment banking, brokerage, clearing, risk management, regulatory, and commercial banking solutions. The Company's common stock remains listed on the NYSE American, where trading has been suspended pending the Company's appeal of the Exchange's delisting determination, and is currently quoted on the OTC market under the symbol“ATCH.” For more information, follow us on LinkedIn or X and visit .

To stay up to date on AtlasClear's platform strategy and market perspective, subscribe to the Company's YouTube channel and watch the Clearing the View by AtlasClear video series.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that reflect AtlasClear Holdings' current views with respect to, among other things, its future operations and financial performance. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“continue,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“potential,”“should,”“will,”“would,” and similar expressions.

These statements include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding the onboarding and conversion of newly signed correspondent broker-dealers, the timing and amount of potential revenue contributions, expansion of the Company's clearing, stock locate, stock loan, securities lending and margin businesses, operating efficiencies, anticipated benefits of strategic initiatives and proposed acquisitions, including the pending acquisition of Ark Financial Services, Inc., the planned acquisition of Commercial Bancorp of Wyoming and the proposed acquisition of an institutional digital asset business, the Company's appeal of the NYSE American's determination to delist its common stock and its ability to restore trading on the NYSE American, a potential reverse stock split, the quotation of the common stock on the OTC market, and future financial performance.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to factors including the outcome of the Company's appeal of the NYSE American's determination to delist its common stock, the risk that trading in the common stock does not resume on the NYSE American and that the common stock is delisted, the Company's ability to effect a reverse stock split and to satisfy the NYSE American's continued listing standards, the limited liquidity and potential volatility of the common stock while it is quoted on the OTC market, the effect of the trading suspension or any delisting on the market price of the common stock, the Company's ability to raise capital, and its existing agreements and pending acquisitions, the risk that a definitive agreement for the proposed acquisition of an institutional digital asset business, which is the subject of a non-binding letter of intent (other than certain customary provisions), is not executed, the risk that proposed acquisitions are not completed on the anticipated terms or at all, including the risk that the Ark Financial Services transaction does not receive FINRA approval or stockholder approval or satisfy other closing conditions, the failure to obtain required regulatory approvals, including for the acquisition of Commercial Bancorp of Wyoming, difficulties integrating acquired businesses or realizing their anticipated benefits, dilution from the issuance of AtlasClear common stock, delays in onboarding correspondent broker-dealers, failure of correspondent relationships to generate anticipated revenue, termination of clearing agreements, changes in economic or political conditions or applicable laws, changes in trading activity and market conditions, regulatory developments, challenges in executing the Company's business strategy, and other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2026.

AtlasClear undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

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