KANZHUN LIMITED To Report Third Quarter 2026 Results On November 25, 2026
The Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 25, 2026 at 8:00PM Beijing Time (7:00AM U.S. Eastern Time) to discuss the results.
Participants are required to pre-register for the conference call at:
Upon registration, participants will receive an email containing participant dial-in numbers and unique personal PIN. This information will allow you to gain immediate access to the call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.
A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at .
About KANZHUN LIMITED
KANZHUN LIMITED operates the leading online recruitment platform BOSS Zhipin in China. The Company connects job seekers and enterprise users in an efficient and seamless manner through its highly interactive mobile app, a transformative product that promotes two-way communication, focuses on intelligent recommendations, and creates new scenarios in the online recruiting process. Benefiting from its large and diverse user base, BOSS Zhipin has developed powerful network effects to deliver higher recruitment efficiency and drive rapid expansion.
For more information, please visit .
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
KANZHUN LIMITED
Investor Relations
Email: ...
PIACENTE FINANCIAL COMMUNICATIONS
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